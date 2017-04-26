Login | Sign up |Help
26 April 2017
Visit EBAday.com
» View all news Next story »

Stock trading app Robinhood raises $110m at $1.3bn valuation

4 hours ago  |  1471 views  |  1 hipster suit with phone

Robinhood, the Silicon Valley startup behind a no-commission stock trading app, has raised $110 million in a Series C funding round that values the firm at $1.3 billion.

DST Global led the round, which was joined by existing investors NEA, Index Ventures, and Ribbit Capital, as well as new backers Thrive Capital and Greenoaks Capital.

With traditional retail brokerages such as E*Trade charging fees of anything up to $10 a trade, Robinhood has attracted strong interest for its apps since launching in 2015.

It now claims more than two million users, who have transacted over $50 billion and saved nearly half a billion dollars in commission fees.

Last year the firm launched a paid feature, called Robinhood Premium, which for $10 a month gives users things such as lines of credit and after-hours trading. This product is experiencing 17% month-over-month sign up growth.

The firm says it will use the new capital to accelerate the expansion of products and services, adding that it is "working on a few exciting releases".

ChannelsSTART UPSMOBILE & ONLINETRADE EXECUTIONRETAIL BANKING
KeywordsFINDEX

Comments: (1)

A Finextra member
A Finextra member | 26 April, 2017, 16:36

Free isn't free - RH is a scam

Be the first to give this comment the thumbs up 0 thumb ups! (Log in to thumb up)
Report
Comment on this story (membership required)

Finextra news in your inbox

For Finextra's free daily newsletter, breaking news flashes and weekly jobs board: sign up now

Related stories

Commission-free stock trading app Robinhood raises $50m

Commission-free stock trading app Robinhood raises $50m

08 May 2015  |  5978 views  |  1 comments | 7 tweets | 4 linkedin
Robinhood raises $13m for commission-free stock trading app

Robinhood raises $13m for commission-free stock trading app

24 September 2014  |  5188 views  |  0 comments | 4 tweets | 4 linkedin
More news »

Related blogs

Create a blog about this story (membership required)
Find out morevisit dh.comVisit capgemini.com

Top topics

Most viewed Most shared
hands typing furiouslyDoes the Buck Stop with GameStop?
17819 views 0 | 3 tweets | 14 linkedin
hands typing furiouslyBitcoin ETF Bites the Dust, Needs More Sec...
12838 views 0 | 7 tweets | 7 linkedin
BBVA runs live funds transfers over RippleBBVA runs live funds transfers over Ripple
11810 views comments | 31 tweets | 20 linkedin
Alipay and WeChat near $3 trillion payments milestoneAlipay and WeChat near $3 trillion payment...
9934 views comments | 35 tweets | 38 linkedin
Coinbase plans Ethereum messaging appCoinbase plans Ethereum messaging app
9040 views comments | 14 tweets | 15 linkedin

Featured job

Global Head of Sales - Trade Finance / Supply Chain Software - London

Six Figure Base + Commission + Stock Options
London

Find your next job

All jobs »

Finextra logo
© Finextra Research 2017

 
About Finextra
Community Rules
Terms of use
Privacy policy
Contact us
EditorialEditorial
Sales & MembershipSales and Membership
Follow us
LinkedInLinkedIn
TwitterTwitter

RSSRSS Feeds
newsletterDaily newsletter