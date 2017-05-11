 
Login | Sign up |Help
11 May 2017
Visit cib.db.com
» View all news Next story »

Robo-advisor Wealthsimple raises C$50m

2 hours ago  |  800 views  |  0 toronto

Toronto-based online investment manager Wealthsimple has raised C$50 million from Power Financial to fund its growth ambitions in Canada and the US.

In around two and a half years, Wealthsimple has established itself as Canada's leading robo-advisor, with more than 30,000 customers and $1 billion in assets under management.

Earlier this year the firm made its move over the border and is now open to investors in all 50 US states, enabling Americans to create personalised, diversified portfolios in minutes online and through mobile apps.

Unlike other robo-advisors, Wealthsimple does not require a minimum amount to open an account. The firm trumpets its mission to "democratise wealth", charging a 0.5% fee for all assets under management, with no trading fees.

This is the second C$50 million investment in the startup from Canadian financial giant Power Financial.

Michael Katchen, CEO and founder, Wealthsimple, says: "Many people don't know where to start when it comes to investing, and Wealthsimple is looking to solve that problem by making investing a really simple experience."
ChannelsMOBILE & ONLINERETAIL BANKING
KeywordsPERSONAL FINANCEROBO-ADVISOR

Comments: (0)

Comment on this story (membership required)

Finextra news in your inbox

For Finextra's free daily newsletter, breaking news flashes and weekly jobs board: sign up now

Related stories

Robo-advisor Wealthfront moves into lending

Robo-advisor Wealthfront moves into lending

19 April 2017  |  8115 views  |  0 comments | 17 tweets | 7 linkedin
OCBC Bank partners WeInvest for robo-advisory pilot

OCBC Bank partners WeInvest for robo-advisory pilot

07 March 2017  |  4936 views  |  0 comments | 8 tweets | 4 linkedin
Carney accused of &quot;lack of understanding&quot; in remarks on robo-advisors

Carney accused of "lack of understanding" in remarks on robo-advisors

31 January 2017  |  6055 views  |  0 comments | 9 tweets | 5 linkedin
Singapore gets robo-advisor for women

Singapore gets robo-advisor for women

05 January 2017  |  6048 views  |  0 comments | 17 tweets | 6 linkedin
Robo-advisor Munnypot soft launches in UK

Robo-advisor Munnypot soft launches in UK

21 December 2016  |  12650 views  |  0 comments | 15 tweets | 11 linkedin
Wells Fargo partners SigFig on robo-advisor service

Wells Fargo partners SigFig on robo-advisor service

15 November 2016  |  6872 views  |  0 comments | 9 tweets | 3 linkedin
Robo-advisors not ready to replace humans - Credit Suisse exec

Robo-advisors not ready to replace humans - Credit Suisse exec

26 October 2016  |  12188 views  |  6 comments | 19 tweets | 21 linkedin
US Bank joins robo investment movement with FutureAdvisor

US Bank joins robo investment movement with FutureAdvisor

25 August 2016  |  5549 views  |  0 comments | 6 tweets | 3 linkedin
Nearly half of North Americans open to robo-advice

Nearly half of North Americans open to robo-advice

01 July 2016  |  8974 views  |  0 comments | 21 tweets | 14 linkedin
Big banks join $40 million SigFig round

Big banks join $40 million SigFig round

24 May 2016  |  5520 views  |  0 comments | 8 tweets | 6 linkedin
Krawcheck launches robo-advisory service for women

Krawcheck launches robo-advisory service for women

11 May 2016  |  4734 views  |  0 comments | 6 tweets | 5 linkedin
Robo-advisor Betterment raises $100m

Robo-advisor Betterment raises $100m

29 March 2016  |  4937 views  |  0 comments | 13 tweets | 7 linkedin
More news »

Related blogs

Create a blog about this story (membership required)
visit vasco.com/news/PSD2-compliant-solutionsVisit capgemini.comvisit www.niceactimize.com

Top topics

Most viewed Most shared
Bitcoin set to go boomBitcoin set to go boom
22965 views comments | 35 tweets | 30 linkedin
Hackers exploit SS7 telco flaw to raid German bank accountsHackers exploit SS7 telco flaw to raid Ger...
11242 views comments | 18 tweets | 34 linkedin
hands typing furiouslyBlockchain and Supply Chain Finance: the m...
9206 views 0 | 18 tweets | 9 linkedin
Fintech coalition formed to fight EBA plans to outlaw screen scrapingFintech coalition formed to fight EBA plan...
7662 views comments | 29 tweets | 23 linkedin
Deutsche Bank backs pan-industry online identity platformDeutsche Bank backs pan-industry online id...
7094 views comments | 21 tweets | 10 linkedin

Featured job

Head of Sales, Buy-Side Operational Risk / Cyber Security (London, UK)

to 120K base, £300K ote, stock options
London, UK

Find your next job

All jobs »

Finextra logo
© Finextra Research 2017

 
About Finextra
Community Rules
Terms of use
Privacy policy
Contact us
EditorialEditorial
Sales & MembershipSales and Membership
Follow us
LinkedInLinkedIn
TwitterTwitter

RSSRSS Feeds
newsletterDaily newsletter