 
Login | Sign up |Help
04 July 2017
visit www.finastra.com
» View all news Next story »

Nordea begins API pilots

13 hours ago  |  447 views  |  0 Nordea branch signage 2

Nordea has picked through the hundreds of developers to have expressed interest in its new Open Banking programme to find a select few who will now pilot an account information service (AIS) API.

Unveiled in early spring, the API platform is Nordea's effort to capitalise on the ground-shaking changes to the European payments landscape envisaged under the forthcoming revisions to the Payment Services Directive (PSD2). Under the rules, banks will be obliged to provide licensed third parties with secure access to customers’ accounts.

The Nordic bank says that within a couple of weeks of inviting developers to join its programme, it had received 700 sign ups.

Now, a group of 22 customers, fintech firms and third parties have been picked for the first pilot, which will provide a sandbox environment where developers can test the AIS API, retrieving account information details, account balances, and transaction history. A user consent management process is also being tested, while later pilots will focus on initiating payments through a separate API.

Nordea says that the pilot programme is designed to gather feedback that will help it improve functionality, and identify third parties that can be valuable partners.

In the longer term, says the bank's Sanela Dulic: "Open Banking will provide our customers with various new products and services, while keeping the customers firmly in control of what information they wish to expose and which products they wish to use.

"We see this as an opportunity to embrace the changing landscape. Our goal is to strengthen our collaboration with fintechs and go beyond the regulation by providing premium APIs which fit the changing needs of customers across all segments."
ChannelsMOBILE & ONLINERETAIL BANKINGPAYMENTS
KeywordsDEVELOPER

Comments: (0)

Comment on this story (membership required)

Finextra news in your inbox

For Finextra's free daily newsletter, breaking news flashes and weekly jobs board: sign up now

Related stories

EBA rejects Commission amendments on screen scraping under PSD2

EBA rejects Commission amendments on screen scraping under PSD2

30 June 2017  |  14160 views  |  6 comments | 43 tweets | 59 linkedin
Berlin Group to publish single API standard for PSD2

Berlin Group to publish single API standard for PSD2

13 June 2017  |  12838 views  |  0 comments | 29 tweets | 60 linkedin
Countdown to PSD2: Finextra surveys financial institutions on readiness and strategies

Countdown to PSD2: Finextra surveys financial institutions on readiness and strategies

05 June 2017  |  12361 views  |  0 comments | 10 tweets | 5 linkedin
BBVA launches Open API marketplace

BBVA launches Open API marketplace

24 May 2017  |  20552 views  |  1 comments | 59 tweets | 88 linkedin
Monzo puts API development on the back burner

Monzo puts API development on the back burner

12 May 2017  |  9948 views  |  0 comments | 25 tweets | 20 linkedin
Nordea readies for PSD2 with Open Banking API site

Nordea readies for PSD2 with Open Banking API site

01 March 2017  |  17923 views  |  2 comments | 33 tweets | 55 linkedin
UK consults on Open Banking plan

UK consults on Open Banking plan

23 November 2016  |  8867 views  |  0 comments | 29 tweets | 20 linkedin
More news »

Related company news

Nordea - all news
 

Related blogs

Create a blog about this story (membership required)
download the report nowvisit vasco.com/news/PSD2-compliant-solutionsvisit www.finastra.com

Top topics

Most viewed Most shared
HSBC hires Biggs to lead business model innovationHSBC hires Biggs to lead business model in...
15814 views comments | 20 tweets | 18 linkedin
EBA rejects Commission amendments on screen scraping under PSD2EBA rejects Commission amendments on scree...
14160 views comments | 43 tweets | 59 linkedin
UK banking app transaction numbers soarUK banking app transaction numbers soar
9171 views comments | 29 tweets | 25 linkedin
Singapore to let banks move into e-commerceSingapore to let banks move into e-commerc...
8338 views comments | 19 tweets | 37 linkedin
Rise in online and mobile shopping drives card fraud transactions to new highRise in online and mobile shopping drives...
8181 views comments | 19 tweets | 27 linkedin

Featured job

Product Manager, Banking & Corporate Payments (North America)

Competitive
New York, NY - USA (some flexibility on location)

Find your next job

All jobs »

Finextra logo
© Finextra Research 2017

 
About Finextra
Community Rules
Terms of use
Privacy policy
Contact us
EditorialEditorial
Sales & MembershipSales and Membership
Follow us
LinkedInLinkedIn
TwitterTwitter

RSSRSS Feeds
newsletterDaily newsletter