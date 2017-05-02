Login | Sign up |Help
02 May 2017
visit nextgenbanking.co.uk
» View all news Next story »

Barclays opens Europe's largest fintech site

5 hours ago  |  2080 views  |  0 Barclays branch sign

Barclays has opened an innovation centre in London's hipster capital Shoreditch housing internal banking and technology teams alongside more than 40 fintech startups.

The bank says its new site is Europe's largest co-working space dedicated to fintech and will play host to more than 200 hours of learning, workshops, hackathons and networking on a monthly basis.

It is part of the Rise initiative, which has seen Barclays set up centres in New York, Manchester, Mumbai, Cape Town, Vilnius and Tel Aviv to create products, services and platforms along with startup partners.

Among the projects at the centres is the Barclays Accelerator, powered by Techstars, which has seen the bank go on to sign contracts with numerous participants in areas such as blockchain, AI and big data.

Group chief executive Jes Staley says that Barclays plans to be a technology leader, pointing to news last week of the creation of 750 new UK tech jobs.

He continues: "Fintech startups are at the front of the technology wave that is changing our industry. Through Rise, we glean important insights; we can actively experiment with emerging technologies, and we can spot early trends and new markets as they form. This allows our employees, customers and clients to do things faster, better and at lower cost."

Michael Harte, group head, innovation, Barclays, adds: "For us, the more vibrant we make the fintech community, the greater the value contribution to customers and shareholders as well as to the financial services sector as a whole."
ChannelsRETAIL BANKINGSTART UPS

Comments: (0)

Comment on this story (membership required)

Finextra news in your inbox

For Finextra's free daily newsletter, breaking news flashes and weekly jobs board: sign up now

Related stories

Barclays Bank goes in search of the next Paypal at African accelerator

Barclays Bank goes in search of the next Paypal at African accelerator

21 April 2017  |  5107 views  |  0 comments | 5 tweets | 7 linkedin
Five hundred teams lined up for Barclays hackathon in Manchester and Mumbai

Five hundred teams lined up for Barclays hackathon in Manchester and Mumbai

23 September 2016  |  6713 views  |  0 comments | 7 tweets | 7 linkedin
Barclays signs contracts with six accelerator graduates

Barclays signs contracts with six accelerator graduates

16 September 2016  |  7883 views  |  0 comments | 7 tweets | 8 linkedin
Barclays creates financial emoticons to help awkward Brits talk about money

Barclays creates financial emoticons to help awkward Brits talk about money

15 July 2016  |  9447 views  |  0 comments | 12 tweets | 7 linkedin
Barclays opens sandbox for gamification challenge

Barclays opens sandbox for gamification challenge

23 May 2016  |  21254 views  |  2 comments | 43 tweets | 41 linkedin
Barclays to work with six accelerator startups; internal team demos R3 Corda

Barclays to work with six accelerator startups; internal team demos R3 Corda

19 April 2016  |  11603 views  |  0 comments | 21 tweets | 18 linkedin
Barclays opens Rise fintech hub in Mumbai

Barclays opens Rise fintech hub in Mumbai

16 March 2016  |  9310 views  |  1 comments | 13 tweets | 6 linkedin
Barclays opens Eagle Labs to help UK startups take flight

Barclays opens Eagle Labs to help UK startups take flight

09 March 2016  |  7169 views  |  0 comments | 16 tweets | 8 linkedin
Barclays takes fintech accelerator to South Africa; Israel next up

Barclays takes fintech accelerator to South Africa; Israel next up

07 October 2015  |  8113 views  |  0 comments | 18 tweets | 9 linkedin
Barclays builds global fintech community

Barclays builds global fintech community

16 July 2015  |  19384 views  |  0 comments | 51 tweets | 28 linkedin
More news »

Related company news

Barclays Bank - all news
 

Related blogs

Create a blog about this story (membership required)
visit dh.comVisit capgemini.comFind out more

Top topics

Most viewed Most shared
JPMorgan formally quits R3JPMorgan formally quits R3
11968 views comments | 32 tweets | 24 linkedin
UBS moves risk platform to Microsoft Azure cloudUBS moves risk platform to Microsoft Azure...
7910 views comments | 11 tweets | 22 linkedin
Financial sector breaches skyrocket in 2016Financial sector breaches skyrocket in 201...
7503 views comments | 19 tweets | 31 linkedin
Bank branch visitors more satisfied than digital-only customersBank branch visitors more satisfied than d...
7285 views comments | 32 tweets | 25 linkedin
Should central banks open up payment and settlement systems to non-banks?Should central banks open up payment and s...
7113 views comments | 23 tweets | 22 linkedin

Featured job

Global Head of Sales - Trade Finance / Supply Chain Software - London

Six Figure Base + Commission + Stock Options
London

Find your next job

All jobs »

Finextra logo
© Finextra Research 2017

 
About Finextra
Community Rules
Terms of use
Privacy policy
Contact us
EditorialEditorial
Sales & MembershipSales and Membership
Follow us
LinkedInLinkedIn
TwitterTwitter

RSSRSS Feeds
newsletterDaily newsletter