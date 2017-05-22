 
Login | Sign up |Help
22 May 2017
visit http://events.sap.com/gb/fsi-forum-2017/en/home
» View all news Next story »

Citi and Nasdaq run blockchain-based settlement for private securities

9 hours ago  |  2134 views  |  0 Stock market newspaper with coins stacked

Citi is providing financial resolution for secondary market transactions conducted over Nasdaq's Linq Platform, using distributed ledger technology from Chain to address the challenges of liquidity in private securities by streamlining payment transactions between multiple parties.

An API-based link between the CitiConnect for Blockchain platform and Nasdaq's Linq is used to enable straight through payment processing and automated reconciliation by using a distributed ledger to record and transmit payment instructions.

Chain’s blockchain platform, Chain Core, is powering both Citi’s and Nasdaq’s services.

A number of payment transactions have been already been concluded including Citi’s automated processing of cross-border payments, in an initiative which is billed by Nasdaq CEO Adena Friedman as an important moment in the commercial application of blockchain technology.

Says Friedman: "Through this effective integration of blockchain technology and global financial systems, we can realise greater operational transparency and ease of reconciliation, which can have profound implications for outdated administrative functions in the capital markets."

Benefits cited for the approach include a seamless end-to-end transactional process for private company securities, direct access to global payments and increased operational efficiency and ease of reconciliation with real-time visibility of payment transactional activity on the blockchain ledger.

The initiative has its roots in Nasdaq and Citi’s founding membership of the IDEO CoLab in June 2015 to explore emerging technologies such as blockchain. In September of that year, both Nasdaq and Citi Ventures invested in Chain’s series B funding round with other leading financial institutions.
ChannelsPOST-TRADE & OPSTRANSACTION BANKINGBLOCKCHAINTRADE EXECUTIONWHOLESALE BANKINGPAYMENTS

Comments: (0)

Comment on this story (membership required)

Finextra news in your inbox

For Finextra's free daily newsletter, breaking news flashes and weekly jobs board: sign up now

Related stories

Nasdaq formalises fintech venture programme

Nasdaq formalises fintech venture programme

19 April 2017  |  7553 views  |  0 comments | 7 tweets | 13 linkedin
New advertising contract exchange taps Nasdaq for blockchain tech

New advertising contract exchange taps Nasdaq for blockchain tech

14 March 2017  |  8523 views  |  1 comments | 5 tweets | 6 linkedin
Nasdaq hails Estonian blockchain pilot for proxy voting

Nasdaq hails Estonian blockchain pilot for proxy voting

24 January 2017  |  6271 views  |  0 comments | 13 tweets | 7 linkedin
Nasdaq to pilot blockchain for proxy voting in Estonia

Nasdaq to pilot blockchain for proxy voting in Estonia

12 February 2016  |  8983 views  |  0 comments | 15 tweets | 14 linkedin
Nasdaq sees in the New Year with first blockchain transaction

Nasdaq sees in the New Year with first blockchain transaction

04 January 2016  |  14240 views  |  1 comments | 36 tweets | 32 linkedin
Nasdaq signs first clients to blockchain-based platform

Nasdaq signs first clients to blockchain-based platform

27 October 2015  |  6769 views  |  0 comments | 18 tweets | 21 linkedin
Visa, Citi, Nasdaq, Fiserv and Capital One back blockchain startup Chain

Visa, Citi, Nasdaq, Fiserv and Capital One back blockchain startup Chain

10 September 2015  |  13366 views  |  0 comments | 25 tweets | 19 linkedin
Nasdaq calls in Chain for blockchain project

Nasdaq calls in Chain for blockchain project

24 June 2015  |  4831 views  |  0 comments | 10 tweets | 6 linkedin
Nasdaq OMX embraces the blockchain

Nasdaq OMX embraces the blockchain

11 May 2015  |  6769 views  |  0 comments | 15 tweets | 9 linkedin
More news »

Related company news

Citigroup Corporate and Investment Bank - all news
Nasdaq OMX Group - all news
 

Related blogs

Create a blog about this story (membership required)
visit www.response.ncr.comvisit vasco.com/news/PSD2-compliant-solutionsVisit www.capgemini.com/worldreports

Top topics

Most viewed Most shared
European banks lobby Commission to push ahead with screen scraping banEuropean banks lobby Commission to push ah...
8607 views comments | 29 tweets | 35 linkedin
Time for data-driven banking to come of ageTime for data-driven banking to come of ag...
8565 views comments | 28 tweets | 35 linkedin
Google and PayPal partner for mobile shopping by fingerprintGoogle and PayPal partner for mobile shopp...
8269 views comments | 27 tweets | 27 linkedin
Banks must get on AI bandwagon now – new Finextra researchBanks must get on AI bandwagon now – new F...
7966 views comments | 22 tweets | 29 linkedin
Twins fool HSBC voice biometrics - BBCTwins fool HSBC voice biometrics - BBC
7755 views comments | 19 tweets | 23 linkedin

Featured job

Global Head of Sales - Trade Finance / Supply Chain Software - London

Six Figure Base + Commission + Stock Options
London

Find your next job

All jobs »

Finextra logo
© Finextra Research 2017

 
About Finextra
Community Rules
Terms of use
Privacy policy
Contact us
EditorialEditorial
Sales & MembershipSales and Membership
Follow us
LinkedInLinkedIn
TwitterTwitter

RSSRSS Feeds
newsletterDaily newsletter