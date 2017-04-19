 
Login | Sign up |Help
19 April 2017
visit http://events.sap.com/gb/fsi-forum-2017/en/home
» View all news Next story »

Nasdaq formalises fintech venture programme

1 hour ago  |  1629 views  |  0 NASDAQ one liberty plaza

Nasdaq has launched a dedicated venture investment unit to identify and collaborate on new technologies with fintech companies worldwide.

Nasdaq's investment programme began unofficially in late-2015 with the exchange operator taking stakes in blockchain infrastructure provider Chain.com, machine intelligence company Digital Reasoning and real-time risk analytics firm Hanweck.

Adena Friedman, president and CEO, Nasdaq says the newly formalised division will seek to weed out other companies with disruptive technologies that can be harnessed for the long-term benefit of its client base.

"Investing in pioneering fintech firms, who are developing unique technologies, continues our history of being a platform and partner of choice for the most innovative companies in the world," she says. "In addition, through this programme we plan to accelerate the pace of innovation to ensure our clients continue to benefit from the technologies that are reshaping the capital markets."

Nasdaq Ventures will be led by Morgan Stanley's Gary Offner who has a 20-year track record in private equity, venture capital and strategic direct investment experience with an emphasis on minority growth capital investments in technology companies.

The minority stake investments made by Nasdaq Ventures are expected to range from less than $1M to approximately $10M and will include seed to late-stage venture rounds.

Areas of initial focus will include: digital transfer/blockchain; machine learning and artificial intelligence; emerging and frontier marketplaces; and next generation data, analytics and content aggregation.
ChannelsWHOLESALE BANKINGSTART UPSBLOCKCHAINPOST-TRADE & OPSTRADE EXECUTION

Comments: (0)

Comment on this story (membership required)

Finextra news in your inbox

For Finextra's free daily newsletter, breaking news flashes and weekly jobs board: sign up now

Related stories

New advertising contract exchange taps Nasdaq for blockchain tech

New advertising contract exchange taps Nasdaq for blockchain tech

14 March 2017  |  7033 views  |  1 comments | 5 tweets | 6 linkedin
Machine intelligence to transform industry - Nasdaq chief

Machine intelligence to transform industry - Nasdaq chief

31 January 2017  |  15475 views  |  0 comments | 13 tweets | 14 linkedin
Nasdaq hails Estonian blockchain pilot for proxy voting

Nasdaq hails Estonian blockchain pilot for proxy voting

24 January 2017  |  6059 views  |  0 comments | 13 tweets | 7 linkedin
Nasdaq sees in the New Year with first blockchain transaction

Nasdaq sees in the New Year with first blockchain transaction

04 January 2016  |  13990 views  |  1 comments | 36 tweets | 32 linkedin
Nasdaq signs first clients to blockchain-based platform

Nasdaq signs first clients to blockchain-based platform

27 October 2015  |  6652 views  |  0 comments | 18 tweets | 21 linkedin
Nasdaq targets private company trading through SecondMarket acquisition

Nasdaq targets private company trading through SecondMarket acquisition

22 October 2015  |  3057 views  |  0 comments | 1 tweets | 5 linkedin
Visa, Citi, Nasdaq, Fiserv and Capital One back blockchain startup Chain

Visa, Citi, Nasdaq, Fiserv and Capital One back blockchain startup Chain

10 September 2015  |  13123 views  |  0 comments | 25 tweets | 19 linkedin
Xignite and Nasdaq to power startups with cloud-based market data API

Xignite and Nasdaq to power startups with cloud-based market data API

15 July 2015  |  5001 views  |  0 comments | 8 tweets | 2 linkedin
Nasdaq calls in Chain for blockchain project

Nasdaq calls in Chain for blockchain project

24 June 2015  |  4732 views  |  0 comments | 10 tweets | 6 linkedin
More news »

Related company news

Nasdaq OMX Group - all news
 

Related blogs

Create a blog about this story (membership required)
Visit capgemini.comFind out morevisit dh.com

Top topics

Most viewed Most shared
Apac banks suspicious about fintech consortiumsApac banks suspicious about fintech consor...
10546 views comments | 8 tweets | 5 linkedin
Transferwise boss warns fintech startups against Brexit BritainTransferwise boss warns fintech startups a...
9698 views comments | 15 tweets | 8 linkedin
After trashing Swift gpi, Ripple hires its biz directorAfter trashing Swift gpi, Ripple hires its...
9279 views comments | 10 tweets | 7 linkedin
Android Pay gets inside bank appsAndroid Pay gets inside bank apps
7974 views comments | 16 tweets | 13 linkedin
hands typing furiouslyNational Blockchain Coalition: No Dutch Po...
7326 views 2 | 1 tweets

Featured job

Global Head of Sales - Trade Finance / Supply Chain Software - London

Six Figure Base + Commission + Stock Options
London

Find your next job

All jobs »

Finextra logo
© Finextra Research 2017

 
About Finextra
Community Rules
Terms of use
Privacy policy
Contact us
EditorialEditorial
Sales & MembershipSales and Membership
Follow us
LinkedInLinkedIn
TwitterTwitter

RSSRSS Feeds
newsletterDaily newsletter