Login | Sign up |Help
16 May 2017
register for the webinar
» View all news Next story »

European banks lobby Commission to push ahead with screen scraping ban

1 hour ago  |  1225 views  |  0 EU building, Brussels

European banks say that privacy of client data, cybersecurity and innovation are at risk should the European Commission bow to the demands of fintech firms and backtrack on plans to ban screen-scraping under the revised Payment Services Directive, PSD2.

Earlier this month, sixty organisations representing a broad cross-section of fintech businesses across Europe joined forces to protest against new rules by the European Banking Authority that would ban screen scraping of customer data from online banking interfaces.

While PSD2 is intended to spur competition and innovation by opening up access to customer data, fintech businesses fear the reforms will provide banks with the means to control what data is shared, putting new entrants at a disadvantage.

The European Banking Federation has dismissed the objections, referring to screen scraping as an inferior first-generation direct access technology that would be superseded by APIs empowering clients to decide for themselves which data can be accessed by third parties.

The BF has produced a jaunty video to support its case.

The Federation's intervention comes amid fears among banks that the European Commission appears willing to reject the EBA advice and may let screen-scraping continue, forcing banks to maintain at least two interfaces and making it more difficult to protect the privacy of account holders.

Wim Mijs, chief executive officer of the EBF, states: “The development of PSD2 can be compared to designing a new plane. You develop highly secure, innovative and sophisticated systems to make it fly. But what happens now, in the final development stages, is that the designers are required to put a heavy diesel generator on board. This plane then becomes too heavy to fly. If banks are forced to accept screen-scraping then PSD2 will never fly the way it was intended.”
ChannelsMOBILE & ONLINEPAYMENTSSTART UPSRETAIL BANKING

Comments: (0)

Comment on this story (membership required)

Finextra news in your inbox

For Finextra's free daily newsletter, breaking news flashes and weekly jobs board: sign up now

Related stories

Fintech coalition formed to fight EBA plans to outlaw screen scraping

Fintech coalition formed to fight EBA plans to outlaw screen scraping

05 May 2017  |  8067 views  |  5 comments | 30 tweets | 23 linkedin
Nordea readies for PSD2 with Open Banking API site

Nordea readies for PSD2 with Open Banking API site

01 March 2017  |  16609 views  |  2 comments | 33 tweets | 53 linkedin
EBA to relax controversial PSD2 authentication rules

EBA to relax controversial PSD2 authentication rules

21 February 2017  |  18496 views  |  8 comments | 56 tweets | 77 linkedin
EBA bends under weight of PSD2 mandates

EBA bends under weight of PSD2 mandates

07 December 2016  |  12602 views  |  2 comments | 39 tweets | 55 linkedin
PSD2 a golden opportunity for banks – new Finextra paper

PSD2 a golden opportunity for banks – new Finextra paper

29 September 2016  |  13496 views  |  0 comments | 30 tweets | 28 linkedin
More news »

Related company news

European Banking Federation - all news
European Commission - all news
European Banking Authority (EBA) - all news
 

Related blogs

Create a blog about this story (membership required)
visit vasco.com/news/PSD2-compliant-solutionsvisit www.niceactimize.comDownload the paper now

Top topics

Most viewed Most shared
KPMG acquires fintech matchmaking firm MatchiKPMG acquires fintech matchmaking firm Mat...
9548 views comments | 27 tweets | 24 linkedin
P2P payments become social normP2P payments become social norm
8305 views comments | 33 tweets | 28 linkedin
EBAday 2017: Towards full payments digitalisationEBAday 2017: Towards full payments digital...
8000 views comments | 4 tweets | 4 linkedin
hands typing furiouslyEnterprise Ethereum Alliance: a blockchain...
7367 views 0 | 5 tweets | 4 linkedin
Monzo puts API development on the back burnerMonzo puts API development on the back bur...
7263 views comments | 20 tweets | 14 linkedin

Featured job

Head of Sales, Buy-Side Operational Risk / Cyber Security (London, UK)

to 120K base, £300K ote, stock options
London, UK

Find your next job

All jobs »

Finextra logo
© Finextra Research 2017

 
About Finextra
Community Rules
Terms of use
Privacy policy
Contact us
EditorialEditorial
Sales & MembershipSales and Membership
Follow us
LinkedInLinkedIn
TwitterTwitter

RSSRSS Feeds
newsletterDaily newsletter