Login | Sign up |Help
17 May 2017
Find out more
» View all news Next story »

Citi appoints Gulru Atak Dublin innovation head

21 hours ago  |  2793 views  |  0 Irish Flag 1

US bank Citi has appointed Gulru Atak, an executive at its Turkey business, as head of its innovation lab in Dublin.

Atak, who has been with Citi for 15 years, will also lead a growing innovation programme for Citi's Treasury and Trade Solutions (TTS) business. She replaces Ken Moore, who has moved to Mastercard, at the lab, which was set up in 2009 to drive innovation in global transaction banking.

A 2015 graduate of the Citi Women’s Leadership Development Programme, Atak was most recently TTS head for Turkey and non-presence countries in Central Asia and the Caucasus.

Ebru Pakcan, Emea head, TTS, says: "We are a technology driven business. This is why we put so much emphasis in to the work we do in our lab. Gulru’s experience, combined with her in-depth knowledge of our business, makes her the perfect candidate to drive our innovation agenda forward."
ChannelsRETAIL BANKING
KeywordsCASH MANAGEMENTPEOPLETRADE FINANCE

Comments: (0)

Comment on this story (membership required)

Finextra news in your inbox

For Finextra's free daily newsletter, breaking news flashes and weekly jobs board: sign up now

Related stories

Citi takes API developer hub to Hong Kong

Citi takes API developer hub to Hong Kong

31 March 2017  |  6789 views  |  0 comments | 4 tweets | 1 linkedin
Citi Ventures gets new boss

Citi Ventures gets new boss

30 November 2016  |  4513 views  |  0 comments | 4 tweets | 1 linkedin
Citi taps JPMorgan's Gavin Michael to lead consumer bank tech ops

Citi taps JPMorgan's Gavin Michael to lead consumer bank tech ops

16 August 2016  |  5148 views  |  0 comments | 2 tweets | 3 linkedin
Citi opens Dublin R&amp;D centre

Citi opens Dublin R&D centre

30 September 2009  |  8071 views  |  0 comments
More news »

Related company news

Citi - all news
 

Related blogs

Create a blog about this story (membership required)
visit www.response.ncr.comvisit www.niceactimize.comDownload the paper now

Top topics

Most viewed Most shared
KPMG acquires fintech matchmaking firm MatchiKPMG acquires fintech matchmaking firm Mat...
9737 views comments | 27 tweets | 24 linkedin
hands typing furiouslyEnterprise Ethereum Alliance: a blockchain...
8742 views 0 | 5 tweets | 5 linkedin
P2P payments become social normP2P payments become social norm
8608 views comments | 34 tweets | 28 linkedin
EBAday 2017: Towards full payments digitalisationEBAday 2017: Towards full payments digital...
8257 views comments | 4 tweets | 4 linkedin
Monzo puts API development on the back burnerMonzo puts API development on the back bur...
7460 views comments | 20 tweets | 14 linkedin

Featured job

Global Head of Sales - Trade Finance / Supply Chain Software - London

Six Figure Base + Commission + Stock Options
London

Find your next job

All jobs »

Finextra logo
© Finextra Research 2017

 
About Finextra
Community Rules
Terms of use
Privacy policy
Contact us
EditorialEditorial
Sales & MembershipSales and Membership
Follow us
LinkedInLinkedIn
TwitterTwitter

RSSRSS Feeds
newsletterDaily newsletter