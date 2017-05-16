Citi appoints Gulru Atak Dublin innovation head

US bank Citi has appointed Gulru Atak, an executive at its Turkey business, as head of its innovation lab in Dublin.

Atak, who has been with Citi for 15 years, will also lead a growing innovation programme for Citi's Treasury and Trade Solutions (TTS) business. She replaces Ken Moore, who has moved to Mastercard, at the lab, which was set up in 2009 to drive innovation in global transaction banking.



A 2015 graduate of the Citi Women’s Leadership Development Programme, Atak was most recently TTS head for Turkey and non-presence countries in Central Asia and the Caucasus.



Ebru Pakcan, Emea head, TTS, says: "We are a technology driven business. This is why we put so much emphasis in to the work we do in our lab. Gulru’s experience, combined with her in-depth knowledge of our business, makes her the perfect candidate to drive our innovation agenda forward."