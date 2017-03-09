 
Login | Sign up |Help
11 April 2017
Visit EBAday.com
» View all news Next story »

PSR predicts 2017 will be a record-breaking year for open access to payment systems

09 March 2017  |  5574 views  |  0 London skyline - old Natwest tower and gherkin

The UK's Payment Systems Regulator has hailed the success of its drive to open up access to the country's interbank payments plumbing, but says more needs to be done to ensure fair and open access and to deliver effective competition and innovation.

The annual ‘Access and Governance of Payment Systems’ report, which reviews the progress of the regulator’s open access programme, notes that as many as ten new providers could gain direct access to the interbank payment systems this year.

Hannah Nixon, PSR managing director says: "We expect this year will be the most successful, with more challenger banks and fintech companies expected to gain either direct or more innovative ways of accessing the interbank payment systems than in any other year. They’ll also be able to do this cheaper and quicker than ever before.’

According to the PSR report, the banking and payments industry saw some groundbreaking milestones in recent months, for instance Raphaels Bank, Metro Bank, Starling Bank, ClearBank and Monzo becoming the first new joiners to Faster Payments since it launched in 2008. It also expects the entry of three new providers of indirect access to payment systems this year, ClearBank, Raphaels Bank and BFC Bank.

The cost of getting direct access also appears to be reducing. In 2015, payment service providers (PSPs) projected the upfront cost of access could be in the range of £2.5 to £4 million. Recent entrants have estimated their bills as standing between £1.2 to £2.5 million.

Although progress has been encouraging, the PSR is pushing for a number of further improvements, including the completion of work in developing aggregator access models for financial technology vendors by the end of the 2017. Operators should also be ready to progress applications for direct access to non-bank PSPs, says the PSR, in anticipation of the Bank of England amending its settlement account policy and where necessary legislative changes are made
ChannelsPAYMENTSSTART UPSWHOLESALE BANKINGRETAIL BANKING

Comments: (0)

Comment on this story (membership required)

Finextra news in your inbox

For Finextra's free daily newsletter, breaking news flashes and weekly jobs board: sign up now

Related stories

Ogden takes the wraps off ClearBank

Ogden takes the wraps off ClearBank

28 February 2017  |  6926 views  |  3 comments | 9 tweets | 14 linkedin
Starling Bank joins Faster Payments as direct member

Starling Bank joins Faster Payments as direct member

23 January 2017  |  7589 views  |  0 comments | 24 tweets | 20 linkedin
Faster Payments maps way to ISO 20022 standard

Faster Payments maps way to ISO 20022 standard

10 January 2017  |  5788 views  |  0 comments | 16 tweets | 17 linkedin
Payments regulator blows away bank monopolies on infrastructure projects

Payments regulator blows away bank monopolies on infrastructure projects

07 December 2016  |  9199 views  |  7 comments | 29 tweets | 24 linkedin
New kid on the block: Raphaels Bank joins Faster Payments

New kid on the block: Raphaels Bank joins Faster Payments

11 August 2016  |  5491 views  |  0 comments | 6 tweets | 11 linkedin
UK payments regulator calls for structural reform

UK payments regulator calls for structural reform

28 July 2016  |  8086 views  |  0 comments | 18 tweets | 37 linkedin
MasterCard agrees &#163;700m VocaLink acquisition

MasterCard agrees £700m VocaLink acquisition

21 July 2016  |  14110 views  |  15 comments | 36 tweets | 38 linkedin
PSF calls for consolidation of UK payment schemes

PSF calls for consolidation of UK payment schemes

13 July 2016  |  5490 views  |  0 comments | 10 tweets | 9 linkedin
Clamour for open access to UK payment systems grows louder

Clamour for open access to UK payment systems grows louder

17 June 2016  |  9894 views  |  2 comments | 10 tweets | 7 linkedin
UK competition body to keep a watchful eye on interbank payments progress

UK competition body to keep a watchful eye on interbank payments progress

10 March 2016  |  6590 views  |  0 comments | 10 tweets | 9 linkedin
PSR calls for further improvements in access to UK payment systems

PSR calls for further improvements in access to UK payment systems

15 December 2015  |  4295 views  |  0 comments | 6 tweets | 5 linkedin
Faster Payments eases access for challengers with new settlement model

Faster Payments eases access for challengers with new settlement model

05 October 2015  |  7869 views  |  5 comments | 20 tweets | 26 linkedin
Fintech firms sign up for new Faster Payments access model

Fintech firms sign up for new Faster Payments access model

11 May 2015  |  11115 views  |  1 comments | 21 tweets | 17 linkedin
Chaps lowers fees in bid to attract new members

Chaps lowers fees in bid to attract new members

22 January 2015  |  5495 views  |  1 comments | 2 tweets | 5 linkedin
Faster Payments to ease access for PSPs and tech companies

Faster Payments to ease access for PSPs and tech companies

08 December 2014  |  10714 views  |  2 comments | 16 tweets | 9 linkedin
More news »

Related blogs

Create a blog about this story (membership required)
Visit capgemini.comFind out more

Top topics

Most viewed Most shared
JPMorgan Chase pumped $600m into fintech in 2016JPMorgan Chase pumped $600m into fintech i...
10153 views comments | 35 tweets | 23 linkedin
How hackers took complete control of a legit Brazilian bankHow hackers took complete control of a leg...
8773 views comments | 16 tweets | 35 linkedin
Cash continues to dominate POS payments in EuropeCash continues to dominate POS payments in...
8322 views comments | 21 tweets | 26 linkedin
BNP Paribas to acquire 95% stake in French neo bank Compte-NickelBNP Paribas to acquire 95% stake in French...
8187 views comments | 23 tweets | 22 linkedin
hands typing furiouslyProviding the essential link for blockchai...
6610 views 0 | 7 tweets | 4 linkedin

Featured job

Global Head of Sales - Trade Finance / Supply Chain Software - London

Six Figure Base + Commission + Stock Options
London

Find your next job

All jobs »

Finextra logo
© Finextra Research 2017

 
About Finextra
Community Rules
Terms of use
Privacy policy
Contact us
EditorialEditorial
Sales & MembershipSales and Membership
Follow us
LinkedInLinkedIn
TwitterTwitter

RSSRSS Feeds
newsletterDaily newsletter