Login | Sign up |Help
26 April 2017
visit nextgenbanking.co.uk
» View all news Next story »

Should central banks open up payment and settlement systems to non-banks?

2 hours ago  |  1070 views  |  0 Tokyo Skyline

The rise of nonbank giants such as PayPal and WeChat is leading central banks to reassess to whom they should allow access to their payment and settlement systems, says a top Bank of Japan official.

During a speech, BoJ deputy governor Hiroshi Nakaso said that with the structure and composition of payment service providers rapidly changing in the age of fintech, the "environment surrounding central bank payment and settlement systems is entering a new phase".

The deputy governor noted that sme central banks are already reconsidering access to systems. For instance, last year the Bank of England said it will allow non-bank ‘payment service providers’ to hold accounts, so that they can compete with existing banks to provide current accounts.

Nakaso also used his speech to discuss central bank digital currencies (CBDCs), which could partially replace old-fashioned paper banknotes.

"If CBDC is directly issued to the general public, it would allow wider access to central bank payment and settlement systems both in time and space. In an extreme case in which CBDC provides the same functionality as banknotes as an alternate measure, it could enable everyone to access central bank accounts 24/7, year-round."

CBDCs have been on the agenda at several central banks, including in Hong Kong, Canada and Singapore. Nakaso declined to give details of the BoJ's own efforts in the area, although his colleague Shigehiro Kuwabara recently argued that while distributed ledger technology has huge potential, it has not yet reached the stage where it can fully replace current centralised systems.
ChannelsRETAIL BANKINGPAYMENTSBLOCKCHAIN
KeywordsVIRTUAL CURRENCY

Comments: (0)

Comment on this story (membership required)

Finextra news in your inbox

For Finextra's free daily newsletter, breaking news flashes and weekly jobs board: sign up now

Related stories

European Central Bank seeks DLT project lead

European Central Bank seeks DLT project lead

21 April 2017  |  5140 views  |  0 comments | 1 tweets | 10 linkedin
DLT still not mature enough says ECB

DLT still not mature enough says ECB

12 April 2017  |  11655 views  |  2 comments | 31 tweets | 30 linkedin
CAD-coin V Fedcoin: The future of central bank digital currencies

CAD-coin V Fedcoin: The future of central bank digital currencies

05 April 2017  |  5710 views  |  0 comments | 7 tweets | 14 linkedin
Fed governor cautions on central bank-issued digital currencies

Fed governor cautions on central bank-issued digital currencies

06 March 2017  |  6844 views  |  1 comments | 11 tweets | 10 linkedin
Bank of Japan exec warns FS firms against leaving DLT expertise to tech providers

Bank of Japan exec warns FS firms against leaving DLT expertise to tech providers

02 March 2017  |  13091 views  |  0 comments | 12 tweets | 8 linkedin
Chinese central bank tests digital currency system

Chinese central bank tests digital currency system

26 January 2017  |  10624 views  |  0 comments | 27 tweets | 24 linkedin
ECB and Bank of Japan research DLT for market infrastructure

ECB and Bank of Japan research DLT for market infrastructure

07 December 2016  |  6456 views  |  0 comments | 7 tweets | 7 linkedin
Central bank digital currency could boost GDP - BofE

Central bank digital currency could boost GDP - BofE

19 July 2016  |  6267 views  |  0 comments | 17 tweets | 11 linkedin
More news »

Related company news

Bank of Japan - all news
 

Related blogs

Create a blog about this story (membership required)
Visit capgemini.comFind out morevisit dh.com

Top topics

Most viewed Most shared
hands typing furiouslyDoes the Buck Stop with GameStop?
15359 views 0 | 3 tweets | 14 linkedin
BBVA runs live funds transfers over RippleBBVA runs live funds transfers over Ripple
11558 views comments | 31 tweets | 20 linkedin
hands typing furiouslyBitcoin ETF Bites the Dust, Needs More Sec...
10159 views 0 | 7 tweets | 7 linkedin
Alipay and WeChat near $3 trillion payments milestoneAlipay and WeChat near $3 trillion payment...
9776 views comments | 35 tweets | 38 linkedin
Coinbase plans Ethereum messaging appCoinbase plans Ethereum messaging app
8831 views comments | 14 tweets | 15 linkedin

Featured job

Global Head of Sales - Trade Finance / Supply Chain Software - London

Six Figure Base + Commission + Stock Options
London

Find your next job

All jobs »

Finextra logo
© Finextra Research 2017

 
About Finextra
Community Rules
Terms of use
Privacy policy
Contact us
EditorialEditorial
Sales & MembershipSales and Membership
Follow us
LinkedInLinkedIn
TwitterTwitter

RSSRSS Feeds
newsletterDaily newsletter