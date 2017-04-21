 
Login | Sign up |Help
21 April 2017
Visit EBAday.com
» View all news Next story »

European Central Bank seeks DLT project lead

3 hours ago  |  1586 views  |  0 European Central Bank

The European Central Bank is in the market for a senior technology executive with three years of practical experience in distributed ledger applications and front and back office project management expertise.

The new hire will join the ECB's Executional Domain Applications Division which provides IT services for core central bank functions covering monetary policy and market infrastructure & payments.

The Division is currently building a small team of IT experts to work both in and outside a 'virtual laboratory' to explore opportunities for distributed ledger technology (DLT) and other innovations related to fintech.

"We are hiring an IT Expert to bring DLT expertise to the team and help us design an elegant, yet robust, architecture for proofs of concept," says the job spec. "To further enhance the diversity of our team, we particularly encourage applications from female candidates."

Earlier this month, the ECB stated that blockchain technology lacks the necessary maturity to be part of its market infrastructure, citing deficiencies in safety and security.

Nonetheless, the central bank is keeping its options open, recognising the benefits that the technology could bring to securities settelement and creating a DLT Task Force to monitor developments in the area.

Candidates applying for the new two-year contract at the Bank will need a three-year track record in a range of IT topics relevant to DLT - including blockchain and cryptocurrency - and ideally, at least three years of experience working on projects or applications in financial institutions, preferably in banking, including knowledge of front-office, middle-office and back-office systems, payment systems and supporting systems. The ideal candidate will also be able to demonstrate proven pracitcal experience with Hyperledger and other such frameworks.

Applicants will be expected to identify business cases to focus on during proofs of concept and build and run a number of prototype applications and resolve and provide solution to issues encountered.
ChannelsBLOCKCHAINWHOLESALE BANKINGRETAIL BANKING
KeywordsPEOPLE

Comments: (0)

Comment on this story (membership required)

Finextra news in your inbox

For Finextra's free daily newsletter, breaking news flashes and weekly jobs board: sign up now

Related stories

DLT still not mature enough says ECB

DLT still not mature enough says ECB

12 April 2017  |  10827 views  |  2 comments | 31 tweets | 30 linkedin
Pan-European securities issuance and DLT on ECB agenda

Pan-European securities issuance and DLT on ECB agenda

31 January 2017  |  9227 views  |  0 comments | 9 tweets | 8 linkedin
ECB and Bank of Japan research DLT for market infrastructure

ECB and Bank of Japan research DLT for market infrastructure

07 December 2016  |  6431 views  |  0 comments | 7 tweets | 7 linkedin
Distributed ledger technology could damage financial market integration - ECB

Distributed ledger technology could damage financial market integration - ECB

26 September 2016  |  8727 views  |  0 comments | 16 tweets | 10 linkedin
ECB plays down virtual currency risks

ECB plays down virtual currency risks

03 March 2015  |  8242 views  |  0 comments | 15 tweets | 13 linkedin
More news »

Related company news

European Central Bank (ECB) - all news
 

Related blogs

Create a blog about this story (membership required)
Visit capgemini.comVisit us at NACHAvisit dh.com

Top topics

Most viewed Most shared
Western Union and MoneyGram unveil Facebook Messenger bots; Mastercard and Amex pile inWestern Union and MoneyGram unveil Faceboo...
7470 views comments | 16 tweets | 15 linkedin
hands typing furiouslyNational Blockchain Coalition: No Dutch Po...
6872 views 2 | 1 tweets
Lloyds partners Microsoft to pilot facial recognition access to online bankingLloyds partners Microsoft to pilot facial...
6086 views comments | 22 tweets | 19 linkedin
Bank of England accelerator to tackle Big Data and privacy in distributed ledgersBank of England accelerator to tackle Big...
5909 views comments | 18 tweets | 11 linkedin
Robo-advisor Wealthfront moves into lendingRobo-advisor Wealthfront moves into lendin...
5656 views comments | 15 tweets | 5 linkedin

Featured job

Global Head of Sales - Trade Finance / Supply Chain Software - London

Six Figure Base + Commission + Stock Options
London

Find your next job

All jobs »

Finextra logo
© Finextra Research 2017

 
About Finextra
Community Rules
Terms of use
Privacy policy
Contact us
EditorialEditorial
Sales & MembershipSales and Membership
Follow us
LinkedInLinkedIn
TwitterTwitter

RSSRSS Feeds
newsletterDaily newsletter