European Central Bank seeks DLT project lead

The European Central Bank is in the market for a senior technology executive with three years of practical experience in distributed ledger applications and front and back office project management expertise.





The Division is currently building a small team of IT experts to work both in and outside a 'virtual laboratory' to explore opportunities for distributed ledger technology (DLT) and other innovations related to fintech.



"We are hiring an IT Expert to bring DLT expertise to the team and help us design an elegant, yet robust, architecture for proofs of concept," says the



Earlier this month, the ECB stated that blockchain technology lacks the necessary maturity to be part of its market infrastructure, citing deficiencies in safety and security.



Nonetheless, the central bank is keeping its options open, recognising the benefits that the technology could bring to securities settelement and creating a DLT Task Force to monitor developments in the area.



Candidates applying for the new two-year contract at the Bank will need a three-year track record in a range of IT topics relevant to DLT - including blockchain and cryptocurrency - and ideally, at least three years of experience working on projects or applications in financial institutions, preferably in banking, including knowledge of front-office, middle-office and back-office systems, payment systems and supporting systems. The ideal candidate will also be able to demonstrate proven pracitcal experience with Hyperledger and other such frameworks.



