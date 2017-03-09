 
Login | Sign up |Help
11 April 2017
Visit EBAday.com
» View all news Next story »

Brexit to drive corporate banking shake up

09 March 2017  |  6626 views  |  0 Poind coin 2

Saxo Payments says the UK's exit from the European Union could have a devastating impact of bank-to-corporate relationships, with one-third of companiess surveyed by the bank considering moving their operations out of Britain when Article 50 is triggered.

Anders la Cour, founder and CEO of Saxo Payments presented the findings at the European Payment Summit, in The Hague, as he examined the opportunities for the next generation of cross border payments.

Saxo Payments conducted online research amongst its own customers and prospects and the European Payment Summit database for the study.

While one-third of corporates state their intention to move their business away from the UK, up to a half say they plans to change financial partners in the wake of the Brexit break-up.

The research also revealed that whilst 37% would like to have just one banking relationship to facilitate cross border payments, the reality is that a third currently have five or more.

“Clearly the UK’s exit from the EU is taking considerable thinking time for businesses right across the Union”, says la Cour. “And one area that needs to be addressed is stability in the processes that businesses use for cross border payments. Whatever else might happen, they want to have certainty about cash flow and costs."

The results also showing growing corporate frustration with the effort of maintaining multiple banking relationships and increasing dissatisfaction with the correspondent banking model.

The results chime with a recent Nordea report focusing on the future of the corporate and business-to-business payments landscape, including the changing role of banks and the impact of new technology, which showed that a lack of industry standardisation is a key concern among businesses.

Says la Cour: “There is an appetite for businesses to find a third party one-stop-shop to provide the platform for their cross border payments with nearly 60% advocating this approach, driven by a desire to reduce external costs and improve cash flow.”
ChannelsTRANSACTION BANKINGPAYMENTSBREXITWHOLESALE BANKING
KeywordsCASH MANAGEMENT

Comments: (0)

Comment on this story (membership required)

Finextra news in your inbox

For Finextra's free daily newsletter, breaking news flashes and weekly jobs board: sign up now

Related stories

Paris to build seven new skyscrapers to accommodate banks fleeing Britain

Paris to build seven new skyscrapers to accommodate banks fleeing Britain

22 February 2017  |  4177 views  |  0 comments | 9 tweets | 12 linkedin
A third of London's City workers could face relocation in wake of Brexit - survey

A third of London's City workers could face relocation in wake of Brexit - survey

25 November 2016  |  17424 views  |  0 comments
Hard Brexit will have a crushing impact on UK tax take and jobs warns City lobby

Hard Brexit will have a crushing impact on UK tax take and jobs warns City lobby

05 October 2016  |  7699 views  |  0 comments | 5 tweets | 9 linkedin
Swift signs 73 banks to global payments initiative

Swift signs 73 banks to global payments initiative

28 June 2016  |  10407 views  |  0 comments | 22 tweets | 26 linkedin
Swift bids to save correspondent banks from extinction

Swift bids to save correspondent banks from extinction

10 December 2015  |  10337 views  |  5 comments | 21 tweets | 50 linkedin
More news »

Related company news

Nordea - all news
Saxo Bank - all news
 

Related blogs

Create a blog about this story (membership required)
Find out moreVisit capgemini.com

Top topics

Most viewed Most shared
JPMorgan Chase pumped $600m into fintech in 2016JPMorgan Chase pumped $600m into fintech i...
10153 views comments | 35 tweets | 23 linkedin
How hackers took complete control of a legit Brazilian bankHow hackers took complete control of a leg...
8773 views comments | 16 tweets | 35 linkedin
Cash continues to dominate POS payments in EuropeCash continues to dominate POS payments in...
8323 views comments | 21 tweets | 26 linkedin
BNP Paribas to acquire 95% stake in French neo bank Compte-NickelBNP Paribas to acquire 95% stake in French...
8187 views comments | 23 tweets | 22 linkedin
hands typing furiouslyProviding the essential link for blockchai...
6610 views 0 | 7 tweets | 4 linkedin

Featured job

Global Head of Sales - Trade Finance / Supply Chain Software - London

Six Figure Base + Commission + Stock Options
London

Find your next job

All jobs »

Finextra logo
© Finextra Research 2017

 
About Finextra
Community Rules
Terms of use
Privacy policy
Contact us
EditorialEditorial
Sales & MembershipSales and Membership
Follow us
LinkedInLinkedIn
TwitterTwitter

RSSRSS Feeds
newsletterDaily newsletter