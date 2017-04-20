 
Login | Sign up |Help
20 April 2017
visit nextgenbanking.co.uk
» View all news Next story »

Dutch banks back all-in-one mobile payments tech from ING

3 hours ago  |  1943 views  |  0 ING Payconiq

Six Dutch banks are getting behind ING's multi-purpose mobile payments app Payconiq for a Summer roll out in the Netherlands.

The all-in-one app enables users to make direct payments online, in-store and peer-to-peer via a direct connection with the customer’s payment account at one of the participating banks.

The Dutch launch - backed by ABN AMRO, ASN Bank, ING, Rabobank, Regiobank and SNS - follows a successful pilot and introduction in Belgium, where the platform is supported by ING, KBC and Belfius.

“There are plenty of payment apps in the market, but they don’t all work in-store, online and peer-to-peer, as well as internationally,” says Duke Prins, CEO of Payconiq. "After a successful pilot and introduction in Belgium, we have the ambition to make a big impact in other countries in Europe too.”
ChannelsRETAIL BANKINGPAYMENTSMOBILE & ONLINE

Comments: (0)

Comment on this story (membership required)

Finextra news in your inbox

For Finextra's free daily newsletter, breaking news flashes and weekly jobs board: sign up now

Related stories

Belfius joins ING and KBC in combined mobile and loyalty platform

Belfius joins ING and KBC in combined mobile and loyalty platform

08 December 2016  |  5853 views  |  0 comments | 8 tweets | 10 linkedin
ING and KBC create unified payments and loyalty platform in Belgium

ING and KBC create unified payments and loyalty platform in Belgium

06 July 2016  |  6170 views  |  0 comments | 5 tweets | 14 linkedin
ING activates mobile payments for Dutch Android users

ING activates mobile payments for Dutch Android users

03 December 2015  |  7419 views  |  2 comments | 7 tweets | 9 linkedin
Dutch banks team up on digital identity service pilot

Dutch banks team up on digital identity service pilot

02 November 2015  |  8852 views  |  12 comments | 20 tweets | 22 linkedin
Rabobank preps commercial Dutch NFC m-payments service

Rabobank preps commercial Dutch NFC m-payments service

11 November 2013  |  6032 views  |  0 comments | 8 tweets | 7 linkedin
Dutch central bank comes down in favour of hard cash

Dutch central bank comes down in favour of hard cash

28 June 2013  |  9267 views  |  3 comments | 12 tweets | 9 linkedin
Dutch banks prep mobile NFC payments trial

Dutch banks prep mobile NFC payments trial

21 February 2013  |  7380 views  |  0 comments | 14 tweets | 2 linkedin
Dutch banks and telcos disband mobile wallet joint venture

Dutch banks and telcos disband mobile wallet joint venture

19 July 2012  |  10749 views  |  2 comments
More news »

Related company news

ABN Amro - all news
ING - all news
Rabobank - all news
 

Related company information

ABN Amro

Related blogs

Create a blog about this story (membership required)
visit dh.comRegister nowVisit capgemini.com

Top topics

Most viewed Most shared
hands typing furiouslyNational Blockchain Coalition: No Dutch Po...
7715 views 2 | 1 tweets
Getting ready for open banking: What the m...
6361 views comments | 3 linkedin
Western Union and MoneyGram unveil Facebook Messenger bots; Mastercard and Amex pile inWestern Union and MoneyGram unveil Faceboo...
6316 views comments | 15 tweets | 14 linkedin
Prisoners build PCs from stolen parts then apply for credit cards in fellow inmate's namePrisoners build PCs from stolen parts then...
5737 views comments | 5 tweets | 7 linkedin
Lloyds partners Microsoft to pilot facial recognition access to online bankingLloyds partners Microsoft to pilot facial...
5686 views comments | 22 tweets | 19 linkedin

Featured job

Global Head of Sales - Trade Finance / Supply Chain Software - London

Six Figure Base + Commission + Stock Options
London

Find your next job

All jobs »

Finextra logo
© Finextra Research 2017

 
About Finextra
Community Rules
Terms of use
Privacy policy
Contact us
EditorialEditorial
Sales & MembershipSales and Membership
Follow us
LinkedInLinkedIn
TwitterTwitter

RSSRSS Feeds
newsletterDaily newsletter