Dutch banks back all-in-one mobile payments tech from ING

Six Dutch banks are getting behind ING's multi-purpose mobile payments app Payconiq for a Summer roll out in the Netherlands.

The all-in-one app enables users to make direct payments online, in-store and peer-to-peer via a direct connection with the customer’s payment account at one of the participating banks.



The Dutch launch - backed by ABN AMRO, ASN Bank, ING, Rabobank, Regiobank and SNS - follows a successful pilot and introduction in Belgium, where the platform is supported by ING, KBC and Belfius.



“There are plenty of payment apps in the market, but they don’t all work in-store, online and peer-to-peer, as well as internationally,” says Duke Prins, CEO of Payconiq. "After a successful pilot and introduction in Belgium, we have the ambition to make a big impact in other countries in Europe too.”