11 April 2017
Belfius joins ING and KBC in combined mobile and loyalty platform

08 December 2016

Another Belgian bank, Belfius has joined ING and KBC in contributing towards the roll out of an integrated mobile payments and loyalty platform based on the Dutch bank's payment app Payconiq.

ING and KBC in July announced plans to integrate Payconiq with loyalty platforms Qustomer and KBC’s CityLife.

Qustomer enables consumers to save and spend loyalty points in shops, using a physical card with a QR code or a smart phone. Currently, one million users and 2,600 retailers in Belgium take part, while ING's Payconiq is accepted at 3000 high street stores. CityLife, meanwhile, was co-founded by KBC in 2015 as a loyalty platform that is currently active in the Flanders region of Belgium. In total more than 12,000 shops in Belgium are capable of using the combined platform.

Under the agreement with Belfius, Payconiq will now be integrated in the digital platform Citie which is supported by Belfius, bpost and Proximus. The arrival of Belfius extends the reach of the platform to a total of two million mobile banking clients.

