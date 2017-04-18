 
Login | Sign up |Help
18 April 2017
visit http://events.sap.com/gb/fsi-forum-2017/en/home
» View all news Next story »

Ant Financial raises MoneyGram offer to $1.2bn

2 hours ago  |  858 views  |  0 cash

Ant Financial has increased its bid to buy MoneyGram by 36%, to around $1.2 billion, in an effort to fight off competition from Euronet.

The MoneyGram board of directors has unanimously approved the amended agreement, worth $18 a share in cash, up from the $13.25 initially offered and more than the $15.20 put on the table by Euronet.

Pamela Patsley, executive chairman, MoneyGram, says: "Throughout this process, our board of directors has remained laser-focused on maximizing value for MoneyGram stockholders, while taking into account price, the ability to complete a transaction and other important considerations."

Euronet CEO Michael Brown says he is "disappointed" and that his firm will review the amended deal between MoneyGram and Ant Financial.

Brown has also repeated Euronet's claims that a deal with China's Ant could create a national security risk and may not get regulatory approval from the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (Cifus).

"In light of bipartisan concerns that have been raised by four Members of Congress, extensive public reports examining questionable data security practices of Ant Financial and broad concern raised over Chinese based acquirers, we continue to hold the view that the Ant deal may never close," says Brown.

For their part, MoneyGram and Ant say that they have "already made significant progress towards obtaining the regulatory approvals necessary to complete the transaction".

The two have also again stressed that Moneygram will operate as an an independent subsidiary and retain its brand, management team, IT infrastructure and headquarters in Dallas.
ChannelsRISK & REGULATIONRETAIL BANKINGPAYMENTS
KeywordsFINDEXMERGERS AND ACQUISITIONS

Comments: (0)

Comment on this story (membership required)

Finextra news in your inbox

For Finextra's free daily newsletter, breaking news flashes and weekly jobs board: sign up now

Related stories

Ant Financial brings mobile payments to Indonesia

Ant Financial brings mobile payments to Indonesia

12 April 2017  |  4664 views  |  0 comments | 9 tweets | 4 linkedin
Euronet sparks MoneyGram bidding war with Ant Financial

Euronet sparks MoneyGram bidding war with Ant Financial

14 March 2017  |  3885 views  |  0 comments | 6 tweets | 10 linkedin
Ant Financial to make $200 million investment in South Korea's Kakao Pay

Ant Financial to make $200 million investment in South Korea's Kakao Pay

21 February 2017  |  4204 views  |  0 comments | 7 tweets | 8 linkedin
Ant Financial takes equity stake in Phillippine mobile money firm

Ant Financial takes equity stake in Phillippine mobile money firm

20 February 2017  |  4506 views  |  1 comments | 6 tweets | 6 linkedin
China's Ant Financial agrees $880m deal to buy MoneyGram

China's Ant Financial agrees $880m deal to buy MoneyGram

26 January 2017  |  7942 views  |  2 comments | 27 tweets | 39 linkedin
China's Ant Financial goes global in bid for two billion users in 10 years

China's Ant Financial goes global in bid for two billion users in 10 years

20 January 2017  |  8915 views  |  0 comments | 23 tweets | 15 linkedin
Alibaba affiliate Ant Financial raises $4.5 billion to expand overseas

Alibaba affiliate Ant Financial raises $4.5 billion to expand overseas

26 April 2016  |  3445 views  |  0 comments | 8 tweets | 4 linkedin
More news »

Related company news

Euronet Worldwide - all news
Moneygram International - all news
Alibaba - all news
 

Related blogs

Create a blog about this story (membership required)
visit dh.comVisit capgemini.comFind out more

Top topics

Most viewed Most shared
Apac banks suspicious about fintech consortiumsApac banks suspicious about fintech consor...
10028 views comments | 8 tweets | 5 linkedin
DLT still not mature enough says ECBDLT still not mature enough says ECB
9907 views comments | 31 tweets | 29 linkedin
Transferwise boss warns fintech startups against Brexit BritainTransferwise boss warns fintech startups a...
9544 views comments | 15 tweets | 8 linkedin
After trashing Swift gpi, Ripple hires its biz directorAfter trashing Swift gpi, Ripple hires its...
8776 views comments | 9 tweets | 7 linkedin
Android Pay gets inside bank appsAndroid Pay gets inside bank apps
7715 views comments | 16 tweets | 13 linkedin

Featured job

Head of Sales, Buy-Side Operational Risk / Cyber Security (London, UK)

to 120K base, £300K ote, stock options
London, UK

Find your next job

All jobs »

Finextra logo
© Finextra Research 2017

 
About Finextra
Community Rules
Terms of use
Privacy policy
Contact us
EditorialEditorial
Sales & MembershipSales and Membership
Follow us
LinkedInLinkedIn
TwitterTwitter

RSSRSS Feeds
newsletterDaily newsletter