 
Login | Sign up |Help
11 April 2017
visit nextgenbanking.co.uk
» View all news Next story »

China's Ant Financial goes global in bid for two billion users in 10 years

20 January 2017  |  8812 views  |  0 Chinese flag

Ant Financial, the payments unit of Chinese Web giant Alibaba, is looking into the use of blockchain technology as it sets its sights on boosting its user numbers to two billion people within the next decade.

Ant Financial has secured huge success in China's booming mobile money market, with its Alipay mobile wallet already used by more than 450 million people.

However, the firm's CEO, Eric Jing, says that he wants to build a global player, telling CNBC that "we want to serve two billion people in the next 10 years by using technology, by working together with partners...to serve those underserved.

To do this, last year the company raised a whopping $4.5 billion in a series B funding round which will help drive deals such as its acquisition of a 40% stake in India's Paytm.

And in the future, underpinning the Ant services could be blockchain technology, which Jing says Ant Financial is exploring, alongside cloud computing, biometrics and artificial intelligence.

ChannelsBLOCKCHAINSECURITYPAYMENTSFINANCIAL INCLUSIONRETAIL BANKINGMOBILE & ONLINE
KeywordsARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCEBIOMETRICS

Comments: (0)

Comment on this story (membership required)

Finextra news in your inbox

For Finextra's free daily newsletter, breaking news flashes and weekly jobs board: sign up now

Related stories

Ant Financial enters SE Asia with investment in mobile money firm Ascend

Ant Financial enters SE Asia with investment in mobile money firm Ascend

01 November 2016  |  4508 views  |  0 comments | 5 tweets | 3 linkedin
CBA provides Alipay with bridgehead to Australia

CBA provides Alipay with bridgehead to Australia

31 October 2016  |  4321 views  |  0 comments | 6 tweets | 7 linkedin
Alibaba makes VR payments play

Alibaba makes VR payments play

10 August 2016  |  9572 views  |  0 comments | 21 tweets | 25 linkedin
Alibaba affiliate Ant Financial raises $4.5 billion to expand overseas

Alibaba affiliate Ant Financial raises $4.5 billion to expand overseas

26 April 2016  |  3406 views  |  0 comments | 8 tweets | 4 linkedin
Alibaba takes 40% stake in India's Paytm

Alibaba takes 40% stake in India's Paytm

29 September 2015  |  7410 views  |  0 comments | 18 tweets | 11 linkedin
More news »

Related company news

Alibaba - all news
 

Related blogs

Create a blog about this story (membership required)
Find out moreVisit capgemini.com

Top topics

Most viewed Most shared
JPMorgan Chase pumped $600m into fintech in 2016JPMorgan Chase pumped $600m into fintech i...
10149 views comments | 35 tweets | 23 linkedin
How hackers took complete control of a legit Brazilian bankHow hackers took complete control of a leg...
8759 views comments | 16 tweets | 35 linkedin
Cash continues to dominate POS payments in EuropeCash continues to dominate POS payments in...
8317 views comments | 21 tweets | 26 linkedin
BNP Paribas to acquire 95% stake in French neo bank Compte-NickelBNP Paribas to acquire 95% stake in French...
8187 views comments | 23 tweets | 22 linkedin
hands typing furiouslyProviding the essential link for blockchai...
6608 views 0 | 7 tweets | 4 linkedin

Featured job

Global Head of Sales - Trade Finance / Supply Chain Software - London

Six Figure Base + Commission + Stock Options
London

Find your next job

All jobs »

Finextra logo
© Finextra Research 2017

 
About Finextra
Community Rules
Terms of use
Privacy policy
Contact us
EditorialEditorial
Sales & MembershipSales and Membership
Follow us
LinkedInLinkedIn
TwitterTwitter

RSSRSS Feeds
newsletterDaily newsletter