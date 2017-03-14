 
Login | Sign up |Help
11 April 2017
visit http://events.sap.com/gb/fsi-forum-2017/en/home
» View all news Next story »

Euronet sparks MoneyGram bidding war with Ant Financial

14 March 2017  |  3817 views  |  0 Abraham lincoln US note

Euronet Worlwide is testing the financial firepower and resolve of Alibaba's Ant Financial unit by outbidding the Chinese behemoth's $13.25 per share offer for US money transfer business MoneyGram International.

Euronet has made a proposal to acquire all shares outstanding of MoneyGram International for $15.20 in cash, valuing the company at more than $1 billion, in addition to the assumption of approximately $940 million of MoneyGram’s debt outstanding.

The proposal represents a premium of approximately 15% over the Ant Financial offer and a premium of 28% over the closing price of $11.88 for MoneyGram stock on the day that the Chinese firm made its bid.

The deal value is significantly lower than Euronet's last attempt to take over MoneyGram back in 2007, when it made an unsolicited $1.65 billion bid to acquire the firm.

Euronet says the tabled deal offers stockholders a clearer path to a faster closing, with no regulatory or oversight issues casting a cloud on the deal.

Since the acquisition of Ria in 2006 and La Nacional the following year, Euronet has grown its money transfer segment from just more than $200 million in pro forma revenue to over $800 million primarily through the use of independent agents for disbursement, complementing Moneygram's focus on large retailers and national post offices.
ChannelsRETAIL BANKINGPAYMENTS
KeywordsMERGERS AND ACQUISITIONS

Comments: (0)

Comment on this story (membership required)

Finextra news in your inbox

For Finextra's free daily newsletter, breaking news flashes and weekly jobs board: sign up now

Related stories

Ant Financial to make $200 million investment in South Korea's Kakao Pay

Ant Financial to make $200 million investment in South Korea's Kakao Pay

21 February 2017  |  4152 views  |  0 comments | 7 tweets | 8 linkedin
Ant Financial takes equity stake in Phillippine mobile money firm

Ant Financial takes equity stake in Phillippine mobile money firm

20 February 2017  |  4444 views  |  1 comments | 6 tweets | 6 linkedin
China's Ant Financial agrees $880m deal to buy MoneyGram

China's Ant Financial agrees $880m deal to buy MoneyGram

26 January 2017  |  7875 views  |  2 comments | 27 tweets | 39 linkedin
China's Ant Financial goes global in bid for two billion users in 10 years

China's Ant Financial goes global in bid for two billion users in 10 years

20 January 2017  |  8812 views  |  0 comments | 23 tweets | 15 linkedin
Euronet earnings hit by Indian cash supply shortage

Euronet earnings hit by Indian cash supply shortage

30 November 2016  |  2975 views  |  1 comments | 4 tweets | 4 linkedin
Ant Financial enters SE Asia with investment in mobile money firm Ascend

Ant Financial enters SE Asia with investment in mobile money firm Ascend

01 November 2016  |  4508 views  |  0 comments | 5 tweets | 3 linkedin
Euronet ends MoneyGram pursuit

Euronet ends MoneyGram pursuit

28 February 2008  |  4718 views  |  0 comments
Euronet bids for Moneygram

Euronet bids for Moneygram

13 December 2007  |  6221 views  |  0 comments
Euronet to acquire money transfer outfit La Nacional

Euronet to acquire money transfer outfit La Nacional

17 January 2007  |  6652 views  |  0 comments
Euronet to buy money transfer firm Ria

Euronet to buy money transfer firm Ria

21 November 2006  |  8191 views  |  0 comments
More news »

Related company news

Euronet Worldwide - all news
Moneygram International - all news
Alibaba - all news
 

Related blogs

Create a blog about this story (membership required)
Visit capgemini.comFind out more

Top topics

Most viewed Most shared
JPMorgan Chase pumped $600m into fintech in 2016JPMorgan Chase pumped $600m into fintech i...
10153 views comments | 35 tweets | 23 linkedin
How hackers took complete control of a legit Brazilian bankHow hackers took complete control of a leg...
8774 views comments | 16 tweets | 35 linkedin
Cash continues to dominate POS payments in EuropeCash continues to dominate POS payments in...
8323 views comments | 21 tweets | 26 linkedin
BNP Paribas to acquire 95% stake in French neo bank Compte-NickelBNP Paribas to acquire 95% stake in French...
8187 views comments | 23 tweets | 22 linkedin
hands typing furiouslyProviding the essential link for blockchai...
6610 views 0 | 7 tweets | 4 linkedin

Featured job

Head of Sales, Buy-Side Operational Risk / Cyber Security (London, UK)

to 120K base, £300K ote, stock options
London, UK

Find your next job

All jobs »

Finextra logo
© Finextra Research 2017

 
About Finextra
Community Rules
Terms of use
Privacy policy
Contact us
EditorialEditorial
Sales & MembershipSales and Membership
Follow us
LinkedInLinkedIn
TwitterTwitter

RSSRSS Feeds
newsletterDaily newsletter