18 April 2017
Goldman Sachs tech exec joins blockchain startup Chain

Tom Jessop, a 17-year technology veteran at Goldman Sachs, has joined blockchain startup Chain as president.

Founded in 2014, Chain has had a remarkable run in winning over financial institutions to its open source blockchain protocol. The firm lists a number of heavyweight firms backing the company, including Capital One, Citigroup, Fiserv, Nasdaq, Orange and Visa.

Jessop, a Goldman Sachs MD and CFO of the Wall Street bank's tech division, is joining Chain as the company is poised to deliver a number of high profile, high impact projects across the financial services landscape.

He will report to Adam Ludwin, CEO at Chain, and be responsible for leading all aspects of the firm's commercial efforts.

Says Ludwin: “Commercialising this breakthrough model requires forging deep partnerships across a market and driving change that benefits every participant. Tom has done exactly that, repeatedly, over his tenure leading business development and strategic investments at Goldman Sachs.”
