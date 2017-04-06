 
Login | Sign up |Help
11 April 2017
visit nextgenbanking.co.uk
» View all news Next story »

Stripe opens up Atlas service to US startups

06 April 2017  |  3603 views  |  0 San Fransisco

Payments processor Stripe is inviting US firms to take advantage of Atlas, its service which helps entrepreneurs get incorporated, open a bank account and start accepting payments.

Launched a year ago, Atlas was initially targeted at internet businesses from around the world, helping them get the financial, legal, tax and cloud services needed to set up shop in the US.

For a $500 fee, Atlas promises to cut the time taken to incorporate a company in Delaware, open a business account at Silicon Valley Bank and register the business with the IRS.

Stripe says that the service has already been used by thousands of entrepreneurs in 124 countries. Now after thousands of requests, it is opening up to American startups.

In addition, Stripe says that it has worked with Silicon Valley Bank to bring down the time it takes to get an account set up from a few days to a few minutes. Firms can also request US debit cards.

Other tweaks to Atlas include letting firms that are already members invite new entrepreneurs, an expanded network of investors and accelerators, and a members forum.
ChannelsRETAIL BANKINGCARDSRISK & REGULATIONSTART UPSPAYMENTS

Comments: (0)

Comment on this story (membership required)

Finextra news in your inbox

For Finextra's free daily newsletter, breaking news flashes and weekly jobs board: sign up now

Related stories

John Collison of Stripe becomes youngest billionaire on Forbes Rich List

John Collison of Stripe becomes youngest billionaire on Forbes Rich List

22 March 2017  |  4777 views  |  0 comments | 6 tweets | 4 linkedin
Stripe raises $150m at $9.2bn valuation

Stripe raises $150m at $9.2bn valuation

25 November 2016  |  9289 views  |  2 comments | 16 tweets | 11 linkedin
Stripe cuts red tape for startups entering the US

Stripe cuts red tape for startups entering the US

24 February 2016  |  5727 views  |  0 comments | 14 tweets | 9 linkedin
More news »

Related company news

Stripe - all news
 

Related blogs

Create a blog about this story (membership required)
Visit capgemini.comFind out more

Top topics

Most viewed Most shared
JPMorgan Chase pumped $600m into fintech in 2016JPMorgan Chase pumped $600m into fintech i...
10154 views comments | 35 tweets | 23 linkedin
How hackers took complete control of a legit Brazilian bankHow hackers took complete control of a leg...
8790 views comments | 16 tweets | 35 linkedin
Cash continues to dominate POS payments in EuropeCash continues to dominate POS payments in...
8325 views comments | 21 tweets | 26 linkedin
BNP Paribas to acquire 95% stake in French neo bank Compte-NickelBNP Paribas to acquire 95% stake in French...
8190 views comments | 23 tweets | 22 linkedin
hands typing furiouslyProviding the essential link for blockchai...
6610 views 0 | 7 tweets | 4 linkedin

Featured job

Head of Sales, Buy-Side Operational Risk / Cyber Security (London, UK)

to 120K base, £300K ote, stock options
London, UK

Find your next job

All jobs »

Finextra logo
© Finextra Research 2017

 
About Finextra
Community Rules
Terms of use
Privacy policy
Contact us
EditorialEditorial
Sales & MembershipSales and Membership
Follow us
LinkedInLinkedIn
TwitterTwitter

RSSRSS Feeds
newsletterDaily newsletter