Stripe opens up Atlas service to US startups

Payments processor Stripe is inviting US firms to take advantage of Atlas, its service which helps entrepreneurs get incorporated, open a bank account and start accepting payments.

Launched a year ago, Atlas was initially targeted at internet businesses from around the world, helping them get the financial, legal, tax and cloud services needed to set up shop in the US.



For a $500 fee, Atlas promises to cut the time taken to incorporate a company in Delaware, open a business account at Silicon Valley Bank and register the business with the IRS.



Stripe says that the service has already been used by thousands of entrepreneurs in 124 countries. Now after thousands of requests, it is opening up to American startups.



In addition, Stripe says that it has worked with Silicon Valley Bank to bring down the time it takes to get an account set up from a few days to a few minutes. Firms can also request US debit cards.



Other tweaks to Atlas include letting firms that are already members invite new entrepreneurs, an expanded network of investors and accelerators, and a members forum.