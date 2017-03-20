 
Login | Sign up |Help
11 April 2017
Visit EBAday.com
» View all news Next story »

Zopa's Giles Andrews to take the chair at MarketInvoice

20 March 2017  |  2911 views  |  0 Giles Andrews, Zopa

The father of the peer-to-peer lending industry Giles Andrews is to take on the chairmanship of invoice finance platform MarketInvoice, while retaining his seat at the board of online lender Zopa.

Andrews is credited with the creation of the world's first P2P loans platform Zopa, which he led as CEO from 2007 to 2015, before taking on the chairmanship. He is also chairman of startup accelerator Bethnal Green Venture,

His appointment to the board of MarketInvoice comes as the firm looks to challenge established lenders by moving into the factoring business, providing larger firms with a credit line against their order pipeline. Under Andrews' direction Zopa too is also moving further into the mainstream finance market, applying for a banking licence to offer overdraft and other fee-driven products to consumers.

“This appointment is yet a further signal of our intent to shaking-up and challenging the mainstream market," says Anil Stocker, MarketInvoice CEO and co-founder. "MarketInvoice is committed to evolving its proposition in delivering smarter, faster finance to businesses and consistent returns for investors.”

Over the past twelve month, the firm has funded over £1.1bn against invoices to small and medium-sized firms and raised £7.2 million from VC Northzone and private equity group MCI Capital. The business recently moved into new offices in Shoreditch and raised its headcount to 90 staff.

Says Andrews: “MarketInvoice is transforming the landscape of the business finance industry. I have long been fascinated by their game-changing and innovative attitude. I look forward to working with the team in channelling their drive and ambition.”
ChannelsWHOLESALE BANKINGSTART UPSRETAIL BANKING
KeywordsPEOPLE

Comments: (0)

Comment on this story (membership required)

Finextra news in your inbox

For Finextra's free daily newsletter, breaking news flashes and weekly jobs board: sign up now

Related stories

P2P pioneer Zopa applies for banking license

P2P pioneer Zopa applies for banking license

16 November 2016  |  6345 views  |  0 comments | 9 tweets | 11 linkedin
UK P2P lender MarketInvoice raises &#163;7.2m

UK P2P lender MarketInvoice raises £7.2m

18 July 2016  |  5388 views  |  0 comments | 8 tweets | 4 linkedin
Zopa targets &#163;500m valuation

Zopa targets £500m valuation

11 December 2015  |  5389 views  |  0 comments | 12 tweets | 4 linkedin
Zopa hits &#163;1bn lending mark

Zopa hits £1bn lending mark

18 August 2015  |  6398 views  |  0 comments | 16 tweets | 9 linkedin
MarketInvoice to broaden access to retail investors with &#163;6 million investment

MarketInvoice to broaden access to retail investors with £6 million investment

17 August 2015  |  5722 views  |  0 comments | 8 tweets | 2 linkedin
Zopa raises &#163;15 million funding

Zopa raises £15 million funding

30 January 2014  |  5041 views  |  1 comments | 6 tweets | 2 linkedin
Rothschild buys Zopa stake

Rothschild buys Zopa stake

10 December 2012  |  5488 views  |  0 comments | 7 tweets | 3 linkedin
More news »

Related company news

Zopa - all news
 

Related blogs

Create a blog about this story (membership required)
Visit capgemini.comFind out more

Top topics

Most viewed Most shared
JPMorgan Chase pumped $600m into fintech in 2016JPMorgan Chase pumped $600m into fintech i...
10153 views comments | 35 tweets | 23 linkedin
How hackers took complete control of a legit Brazilian bankHow hackers took complete control of a leg...
8775 views comments | 16 tweets | 35 linkedin
Cash continues to dominate POS payments in EuropeCash continues to dominate POS payments in...
8324 views comments | 21 tweets | 26 linkedin
BNP Paribas to acquire 95% stake in French neo bank Compte-NickelBNP Paribas to acquire 95% stake in French...
8187 views comments | 23 tweets | 22 linkedin
hands typing furiouslyProviding the essential link for blockchai...
6610 views 0 | 7 tweets | 4 linkedin

Featured job

Global Head of Sales - Trade Finance / Supply Chain Software - London

Six Figure Base + Commission + Stock Options
London

Find your next job

All jobs »

Finextra logo
© Finextra Research 2017

 
About Finextra
Community Rules
Terms of use
Privacy policy
Contact us
EditorialEditorial
Sales & MembershipSales and Membership
Follow us
LinkedInLinkedIn
TwitterTwitter

RSSRSS Feeds
newsletterDaily newsletter