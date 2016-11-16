 
Login | Sign up |Help
11 April 2017
Visit EBAday.com
» View all news Next story »

P2P pioneer Zopa applies for banking license

16 November 2016  |  6345 views  |  0 Savings house in hands

Zopa, the P2P pioneer that has long brandished its non-bank credentials, has applied to UK regulators to become...a bank.

The application for a banking licence will be made to the Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA), and the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), Jaidev Janardana, CEO of Zopa says.

“The regulatory authorities in the UK have created an environment that encourages innovation, the adoption of new technologies and an increase in competition in the banking sector," he says. "Zopa has a history of creating innovative retail-facing financial services, driving consumer choice and transparency. We are responding to the positive regulatory environment and building on our experience to bring yet more choice to the market.”

At launch, Zopa Bank will extend the company’s existing suite of investor and borrower products by offering FSCS protected deposit accounts to savers and overdraft alternatives to borrowers. It will also provide the company with a diversified source of funding for its lending platform.

Zopa, which presided over £1.8bn in loans on its P2P platform since inception in 2005, moved into profitability just last month.

Says Janardana: “We are uniquely placed to re-define customer expectations of what a bank should deliver in the 21st century. Over the last 11 years we have delivered great value to borrowers and investors whilst prudently managing credit risk. Combining our pioneering data and tech-led culture with an obsession with fairness and customer experience, we are best placed to shape the future of personal finance in the UK.”
ChannelsSTART UPSRETAIL BANKING

Comments: (0)

Comment on this story (membership required)

Finextra news in your inbox

For Finextra's free daily newsletter, breaking news flashes and weekly jobs board: sign up now

Related stories

Pariti taps into Zopa API to help millennials pay off card debt

Pariti taps into Zopa API to help millennials pay off card debt

07 September 2016  |  5053 views  |  0 comments | 9 tweets | 2 linkedin
Zopa targets &#163;500m valuation

Zopa targets £500m valuation

11 December 2015  |  5389 views  |  0 comments | 12 tweets | 4 linkedin
Zopa hits &#163;1bn lending mark

Zopa hits £1bn lending mark

18 August 2015  |  6398 views  |  0 comments | 16 tweets | 9 linkedin
Metro Bank to offer consumer loans via Zopa

Metro Bank to offer consumer loans via Zopa

19 May 2015  |  10034 views  |  1 comments | 30 tweets | 23 linkedin
Uber and Zopa team on car loans for drivers

Uber and Zopa team on car loans for drivers

06 May 2015  |  8367 views  |  0 comments | 21 tweets | 13 linkedin
Zopa raises &#163;15 million funding

Zopa raises £15 million funding

30 January 2014  |  5041 views  |  1 comments | 6 tweets | 2 linkedin
Rothschild buys Zopa stake

Rothschild buys Zopa stake

10 December 2012  |  5488 views  |  0 comments | 7 tweets | 3 linkedin
Zopa sees surge in demand as banks fail to meet consumer interests

Zopa sees surge in demand as banks fail to meet consumer interests

09 March 2011  |  9901 views  |  0 comments
P2P lender Zopa reports soaring uptake as credit crunch bites

P2P lender Zopa reports soaring uptake as credit crunch bites

09 October 2008  |  12844 views  |  0 comments
Zopa passes 200,000 members

Zopa passes 200,000 members

08 July 2008  |  5846 views  |  0 comments
More news »

Related company news

Zopa - all news
 

Related blogs

Create a blog about this story (membership required)
Find out moreVisit capgemini.com

Top topics

Most viewed Most shared
JPMorgan Chase pumped $600m into fintech in 2016JPMorgan Chase pumped $600m into fintech i...
10147 views comments | 35 tweets | 23 linkedin
How hackers took complete control of a legit Brazilian bankHow hackers took complete control of a leg...
8735 views comments | 16 tweets | 35 linkedin
Cash continues to dominate POS payments in EuropeCash continues to dominate POS payments in...
8308 views comments | 21 tweets | 26 linkedin
BNP Paribas to acquire 95% stake in French neo bank Compte-NickelBNP Paribas to acquire 95% stake in French...
8184 views comments | 23 tweets | 22 linkedin
hands typing furiouslyProviding the essential link for blockchai...
6601 views 0 | 7 tweets | 4 linkedin

Featured job

Head of Sales, Buy-Side Operational Risk / Cyber Security (London, UK)

to 120K base, £300K ote, stock options
London, UK

Find your next job

All jobs »

Finextra logo
© Finextra Research 2017

 
About Finextra
Community Rules
Terms of use
Privacy policy
Contact us
EditorialEditorial
Sales & MembershipSales and Membership
Follow us
LinkedInLinkedIn
TwitterTwitter

RSSRSS Feeds
newsletterDaily newsletter