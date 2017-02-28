 
Login | Sign up |Help
11 April 2017
Visit EBAday.com
» View all news Next story »

Monzo blows past £2.5 million crowdfunding target

28 February 2017  |  6167 views  |  0 Blurr Business People Walking

UK challenger bank Monzo surpassed its crowdfunding target raise of £2.5 million within four hours of opening for pre-registration.

Mobile-only bank Monzo last week agreed a £19.5 million investment round with Thrive Capital, Passion Capital and Orange Digital Ventures and announced plans for a further £2.5 million crowdfunding raise.

The putative bank is returning to Crowdcube, scene of its last community-led funding round which raised £1 million in a record-breaking one minute and 36 seconds.

A similar wave of interest has been expressed this time around. Within a hour of going online, the pre-registration site had clocked up £500,000 in pledges, and surpassed the £2.5 million target at 14.00 GMT.

In January Monzo announced that it had attracted 100,000 users for its pre-paid Mastercard and accompanying iOS and Android apps. Like other smart mobile-first startups, the Monzo app enables users to track spending in real-time and view spending by category.

The pre-registration period for pledges in the current round was set to run until 14 March, but with demand far outstripping supply, Monzo will return to its fall-back position, running a random ballot when registration closes to select the lucky investors.

ChannelsRETAIL BANKINGSTART UPSMOBILE & ONLINE
KeywordsFINDEX

Comments: (0)

Comment on this story (membership required)

Finextra news in your inbox

For Finextra's free daily newsletter, breaking news flashes and weekly jobs board: sign up now

Related stories

Monzo draws &#163;19.5 million funding; returns to Crowdcube for further &#163;2.5 million

Monzo draws £19.5 million funding; returns to Crowdcube for further £2.5 million

23 February 2017  |  5783 views  |  0 comments | 8 tweets | 3 linkedin
Monzo raises &#163;4.8m

Monzo raises £4.8m

21 October 2016  |  11311 views  |  0 comments
Mondo becomes Monzo

Mondo becomes Monzo

25 August 2016  |  11060 views  |  2 comments | 14 tweets | 9 linkedin
Mondo to turn to crowdfunders as part of &#163;15-&#163;20 million funding drive

Mondo to turn to crowdfunders as part of £15-£20 million funding drive

16 August 2016  |  6759 views  |  0 comments | 15 tweets | 14 linkedin
Mondo gains banking licence

Mondo gains banking licence

11 August 2016  |  9706 views  |  0 comments | 20 tweets | 26 linkedin
Mondo hits &#163;20 million customer spend

Mondo hits £20 million customer spend

08 August 2016  |  8278 views  |  0 comments | 21 tweets | 12 linkedin
Tandem hits crowdfunding target after rocky start; oversubscribes push total to &#163;2 million

Tandem hits crowdfunding target after rocky start; oversubscribes push total to £2 million

19 May 2016  |  9301 views  |  1 comments | 20 tweets | 13 linkedin
Mondo stumbles on move into public beta

Mondo stumbles on move into public beta

17 March 2016  |  10474 views  |  3 comments | 11 tweets | 6 linkedin
Mondo takes just a minute to raise &#163;1 million

Mondo takes just a minute to raise £1 million

03 March 2016  |  8554 views  |  0 comments | 25 tweets | 9 linkedin
Mondo rush breaks Crowdcube

Mondo rush breaks Crowdcube

29 February 2016  |  5331 views  |  0 comments | 10 tweets | 3 linkedin
More news »

Related company news

Monzo - all news
 

Related blogs

Create a blog about this story (membership required)
Find out moreVisit capgemini.com

Top topics

Most viewed Most shared
JPMorgan Chase pumped $600m into fintech in 2016JPMorgan Chase pumped $600m into fintech i...
10152 views comments | 35 tweets | 23 linkedin
How hackers took complete control of a legit Brazilian bankHow hackers took complete control of a leg...
8771 views comments | 16 tweets | 35 linkedin
Cash continues to dominate POS payments in EuropeCash continues to dominate POS payments in...
8321 views comments | 21 tweets | 26 linkedin
BNP Paribas to acquire 95% stake in French neo bank Compte-NickelBNP Paribas to acquire 95% stake in French...
8187 views comments | 23 tweets | 22 linkedin
hands typing furiouslyProviding the essential link for blockchai...
6609 views 0 | 7 tweets | 4 linkedin

Featured job

Head of Sales, Buy-Side Operational Risk / Cyber Security (London, UK)

to 120K base, £300K ote, stock options
London, UK

Find your next job

All jobs »

Finextra logo
© Finextra Research 2017

 
About Finextra
Community Rules
Terms of use
Privacy policy
Contact us
EditorialEditorial
Sales & MembershipSales and Membership
Follow us
LinkedInLinkedIn
TwitterTwitter

RSSRSS Feeds
newsletterDaily newsletter