Monzo blows past £2.5 million crowdfunding target

UK challenger bank Monzo surpassed its crowdfunding target raise of £2.5 million within four hours of opening for pre-registration.

Mobile-only bank Monzo last week agreed a £19.5 million investment round with Thrive Capital, Passion Capital and Orange Digital Ventures and announced plans for a further £2.5 million crowdfunding raise.



The putative bank is returning to Crowdcube, scene of its last community-led funding round which raised £1 million in a record-breaking one minute and 36 seconds.



A similar wave of interest has been expressed this time around. Within a hour of going online, the pre-registration site had clocked up £500,000 in pledges, and surpassed the £2.5 million target at 14.00 GMT.



In January Monzo announced that it had attracted 100,000 users for its pre-paid Mastercard and accompanying iOS and Android apps. Like other smart mobile-first startups, the Monzo app enables users to track spending in real-time and view spending by category.



The pre-registration period for pledges in the current round was set to run until 14 March, but with demand far outstripping supply, Monzo will return to its fall-back position, running a random ballot when registration closes to select the lucky investors.



