 
Login | Sign up |Help
11 April 2017
Find out more
» View all news Next story »

USAA licenses security technology to Indian software house

01 March 2017  |  3969 views  |  1 Security/Risk

US military bank USAA has licensed development rights to its proprietary security technology to Indian software house Persistent Systems.

The development and intellectual property rights granted to Persistent stem from innovations that USAA uses to identify and verify members, while also protecting their privacy.

Persistent says it will extend these technologies with a keen focus on authentication and security solutions based on concepts such as micro-trust, risk-aware, contextual, and personalisation in conjunction with technologies related to biometrics, risk modeling, and dynamic proofing.

Sudhir Kulkarni, president digital at Persistent System says: “This agreement is at the intersection of security and digital transformation in financial services, and it brings togetherUSAA’s patented security technologies with our product engineering DNA to strengthen our focus on the how of digital.”

Oft-cited as a technology innovator, USAA was one of the first banks to introduce voice and facial recognition for login to its mobile banking apps. The bank views the partnership as a means to address perceived security failing at lower-tier banks for the benefit of the industry as a whole.

Gary McAlum, USAA’s chief security officer, comments: “The financial services industry is highly connected, and we want every link in the chain to be strong from a security perspective. That’s why we’re excited to work with Persistent Systems to see patented innovations we use today developed into products that can benefit others in the financial sector."
ChannelsSECURITYMOBILE & ONLINERETAIL BANKING
KeywordsAUTHENTICATIONBIOMETRICS

Comments: (1)

Ketharaman Swaminathan
Ketharaman Swaminathan - GTM360 Marketing Solutions - Pune | 01 March, 2017, 18:04

Wut? I thought IT companies license technology to banks!

Be the first to give this comment the thumbs up 0 thumb ups! (Log in to thumb up)
Report
Comment on this story (membership required)

Finextra news in your inbox

For Finextra's free daily newsletter, breaking news flashes and weekly jobs board: sign up now

Related stories

USAA opens new design studio

USAA opens new design studio

13 February 2017  |  5178 views  |  0 comments | 7 tweets | 4 linkedin
Citi fintech chief Heather Cox quits for USAA

Citi fintech chief Heather Cox quits for USAA

12 August 2016  |  11053 views  |  1 comments | 3 tweets | 5 linkedin
USAA adds bitcoin balance check feature to site and app

USAA adds bitcoin balance check feature to site and app

15 March 2016  |  5325 views  |  0 comments | 11 tweets | 9 linkedin
USAA pilots bitcoin balance check feature

USAA pilots bitcoin balance check feature

03 November 2015  |  5216 views  |  0 comments | 7 tweets | 7 linkedin
USAA introduces Savings Coach virtual assistant

USAA introduces Savings Coach virtual assistant

22 July 2015  |  8039 views  |  1 comments | 13 tweets | 12 linkedin
USAA leads $30 million investment in PFM outfit MX

USAA leads $30 million investment in PFM outfit MX

30 April 2015  |  4484 views  |  0 comments | 15 tweets | 22 linkedin
USAA to roll out voice and facial authentication for mobile log-in

USAA to roll out voice and facial authentication for mobile log-in

20 January 2015  |  11265 views  |  2 comments | 17 tweets | 16 linkedin
USAA and Mitek settle cheque imaging lawsuit

USAA and Mitek settle cheque imaging lawsuit

05 September 2014  |  5143 views  |  0 comments | 2 tweets | 1 linkedin
More news »

Related company news

USAA - all news
 

Related blogs

Create a blog about this story (membership required)
Find out moreVisit capgemini.com

Top topics

Most viewed Most shared
JPMorgan Chase pumped $600m into fintech in 2016JPMorgan Chase pumped $600m into fintech i...
10152 views comments | 35 tweets | 23 linkedin
How hackers took complete control of a legit Brazilian bankHow hackers took complete control of a leg...
8771 views comments | 16 tweets | 35 linkedin
Cash continues to dominate POS payments in EuropeCash continues to dominate POS payments in...
8321 views comments | 21 tweets | 26 linkedin
BNP Paribas to acquire 95% stake in French neo bank Compte-NickelBNP Paribas to acquire 95% stake in French...
8187 views comments | 23 tweets | 22 linkedin
hands typing furiouslyProviding the essential link for blockchai...
6609 views 0 | 7 tweets | 4 linkedin

Featured job

Global Head of Sales - Trade Finance / Supply Chain Software - London

Six Figure Base + Commission + Stock Options
London

Find your next job

All jobs »

Finextra logo
© Finextra Research 2017

 
About Finextra
Community Rules
Terms of use
Privacy policy
Contact us
EditorialEditorial
Sales & MembershipSales and Membership
Follow us
LinkedInLinkedIn
TwitterTwitter

RSSRSS Feeds
newsletterDaily newsletter