 
Login | Sign up |Help
11 April 2017
visit nextgenbanking.co.uk
» View all news Next story »

Financial services firms warming to DevOps

14 February 2017  |  9558 views  |  1 web programming

Financial services organisations are adopting DevOps approaches faster and with more decisiveness than other industries as they bid to head off competition from an encroaching army of nimble startups, according to research from Vanson Bourne.

The study, commissioned by managed services provider Claranet, surveyed 900 end user IT leaders from mid-market businesses in six European markets - Germany, Benelux, France, Spain, Portugal, and the UK.

Focusing on DevOps adoption, it found that 45% of financial services organisations have already developed a DevOps approach. By comparison, only 32% of organisations in a variety of other industries, including retail, software, and digital and media, have done so.

Michel Robert, MD of Claranet UK, comments: “Fintech startups are using technology to shake things up in the financial services industry with a customer-centric, agile approach. For the big incumbents in the industry the adoption of DevOps suggests a change in mindset and is likely being used as a way of taking on these startups and learning from their innovations."

Financial services organisation who have not yet adopted DevOps are also much more likely to introduce an agile programming methodology, the study found. Whilst almost 25% of the overall sample stated that they are either not planning to implement DevOps or haven’t yet made a decision, only 12% of financial services organisations are in the same position.

Says Roberts: “Much of the financial services market is vulnerable to disruption and the dominant players have organisational, cultural, and regulatory impediments to rapid change. This complexity is an impetus to move faster, and taking a DevOps approach can unlock new opportunities for growth. By encouraging faster software and application development, DevOps enables financial services organisations to streamline the way they deal with the vast quantities of data they process internally. Vitally, it also enables them to rapidly develop new products and services, allowing them to compete with the fintech disruptors."
ChannelsSTART UPSRETAIL BANKINGMOBILE & ONLINE
KeywordsDEVELOPER

Comments: (1)

Matt Scott
Matt Scott - NCR Corporation - London | 14 February, 2017, 17:22

DevOps does indeed represent a significant opportunity to accelerate delivery of effective change.  However, in our industry, there is an ever-increasing amount of regulatory compliance required.  Product environments still need to comply with such standards as PCI:DSS and EU GDPR.  Enabling a fast path to continually deliver change with these regulations in mind is fraught with the potential risk of non-compliance which ultimately represent significant financial and reputational risks.

Embracing DevOps, Continuous Delivery (CD) and Continuous Integration (CI) combining development, build and automated testing pipelines and the potential delivery into Cloud environments will enable a significant shift within this industry for those that truly embrace it.

  

 

Be the first to give this comment the thumbs up 0 thumb ups! (Log in to thumb up)
Report
Comment on this story (membership required)

Finextra news in your inbox

For Finextra's free daily newsletter, breaking news flashes and weekly jobs board: sign up now

Related stories

Scotiabank opens Digital Factory in Toronto

Scotiabank opens Digital Factory in Toronto

27 January 2017  |  4666 views  |  0 comments | 9 tweets | 7 linkedin
Citi fintech unit taps agile methodologies to craft new mobile app

Citi fintech unit taps agile methodologies to craft new mobile app

08 December 2016  |  8862 views  |  0 comments | 10 tweets | 15 linkedin
NAB talks up DevOps as 95% of all transactions go digital

NAB talks up DevOps as 95% of all transactions go digital

18 November 2016  |  8362 views  |  1 comments | 20 tweets | 29 linkedin
ING bangs the drum for DevOps

ING bangs the drum for DevOps

04 July 2016  |  14282 views  |  0 comments | 22 tweets | 35 linkedin
BBVA explains scrum culture initiative

BBVA explains scrum culture initiative

01 July 2016  |  13369 views  |  0 comments | 18 tweets | 30 linkedin
BBVA gets agile as scrum teams tear up the bank IT rule book

BBVA gets agile as scrum teams tear up the bank IT rule book

21 January 2016  |  13914 views  |  0 comments | 33 tweets | 38 linkedin
More news »

Related blogs

Create a blog about this story (membership required)
Find out moreVisit capgemini.com

Top topics

Most viewed Most shared
JPMorgan Chase pumped $600m into fintech in 2016JPMorgan Chase pumped $600m into fintech i...
10152 views comments | 35 tweets | 23 linkedin
How hackers took complete control of a legit Brazilian bankHow hackers took complete control of a leg...
8764 views comments | 16 tweets | 35 linkedin
Cash continues to dominate POS payments in EuropeCash continues to dominate POS payments in...
8320 views comments | 21 tweets | 26 linkedin
BNP Paribas to acquire 95% stake in French neo bank Compte-NickelBNP Paribas to acquire 95% stake in French...
8187 views comments | 23 tweets | 22 linkedin
hands typing furiouslyProviding the essential link for blockchai...
6609 views 0 | 7 tweets | 4 linkedin

Featured job

Head of Sales, Buy-Side Operational Risk / Cyber Security (London, UK)

to 120K base, £300K ote, stock options
London, UK

Find your next job

All jobs »

Finextra logo
© Finextra Research 2017

 
About Finextra
Community Rules
Terms of use
Privacy policy
Contact us
EditorialEditorial
Sales & MembershipSales and Membership
Follow us
LinkedInLinkedIn
TwitterTwitter

RSSRSS Feeds
newsletterDaily newsletter