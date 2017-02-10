 
11 April 2017
İşbank initiates P2P money transfers via iMessage

10 February 2017

Turkey's İşbank has launched P2P money transfer via iMessage as an embedded option in its popular İşCep mobile banking app.

Once activated, the İşCep iMessage extension appears in the app's 'Settings' menu, enabling users to send cash to friends through the messaging service from a pre-defined account.

The maximum transaction ceiling is set at €75, although it can also be restricted in accordance with the user’s daily money transfer limit.

Dutch bank ING has just launched a similar service through a separate mobile app so that customers can receive and send money without having to log into the ING Mobile Banking app.

Funds transfer via mobile messaging applications is fast becoming a must-have feature for banks worldwide, with new applications coming thick and fast as tech giants like Apple and Facebook open up their platforms for third party developed app extensions.
