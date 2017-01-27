İşbank combines banking with stock investing in mobile app

Turkey's İşbank is adding stock exchange transactions, complete with real-time data feeds and technical analysis tools, to its popular mobile banking app, İşCep.

Via the app, İşCep Mobil Borsa users can buy and sell stocks and warrants on İstanbul Stock Exchange, monitor real time prices and view depth and volume information.



İşbank deputy chief executive Mr. Yalçın Sezen claims: “Mobil Borsa integrated into İşCep is another 'first' to carry out banking and stock exchange transactions through one banking app."



Real-time data feeds are streamed free-of-charge to the app, with level I and Level II data relating to the best ten bid and ask prices available for a fee.



Says Sezen: "Via İşCep Mobil Borsa, customers have a platform in their pocket that they can easily perform technical analysis and make investment decisions according to latest market news.”

