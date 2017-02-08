 
Login | Sign up |Help
11 April 2017
Find out more
» View all news Next story »

Visa bids to strengthen Silicon Valley ties with new Palo Alto site

08 February 2017  |  14087 views  |  0 visa palo alto

Stressing its technology credentials, Visa has opened a massive new office in Silicon Valley to house its data and research teams.

The 62,000 square foot site in Palo Alto will serve as an "epicenter for technologists, academics and global thinkers", housing the firm's data, network processing and loyalty and offers teams.

It will also be home to Visa Research, a new organisation within Visa focusing on the scientific foundations of technologies such as blockchain, cryptography, artificial intelligence and deep machine learning.

Al Kelly, CEO, Visa, says: "Everything we do begins and ends with our technology and talent. It’s the only way we can continue to lead in the payments industry, which is moving at lightning-speed. The new Palo Alto office is part of Visa’s effort to attract and retain the best people, and to foster collaboration with the organisations based in Silicon Valley."

This means partnering with organisations focused on advancing STEM education in the Bay Area, and a number of companies and non-profits providing technology resources and education for underrepresented groups in the tech industry.

As it seeks to keep its place at the top table of payments in the rapidly evolving digital and mobile era, Visa has been busy opening new facilities around the world in the last year. The firm has set up a technology development centre in Bangalore and innovation centres in Dubai, Miami, San Francisco, and Singapore.

Another innovation centre will officially open in London later this month. Based at Visa's European headquarters at Sheldon Square, it is designed for the card firm and its partners in banking, retail and technology to work together on new ways to integrate payments into the consumer experience.

The space features a variety of daily interactions such as the Internet of Things, blockchain, AI, robotics and mobile payments and workspace where Visa and its partners can collaborate side-by-side.
ChannelsBLOCKCHAINSTART UPSCARDSPAYMENTSRETAIL BANKINGMOBILE & ONLINE
KeywordsARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCEBIG DATA

Comments: (0)

Comment on this story (membership required)

Finextra news in your inbox

For Finextra's free daily newsletter, breaking news flashes and weekly jobs board: sign up now

Related stories

Visa and Mastercard strike wallet tokenisation deal

Visa and Mastercard strike wallet tokenisation deal

15 December 2016  |  12875 views  |  1 comments | 31 tweets | 37 linkedin
Visa to run fintech bootcamp for African startups

Visa to run fintech bootcamp for African startups

08 December 2016  |  10291 views  |  0 comments | 14 tweets | 5 linkedin
Visa to open new Silicon Valley office

Visa to open new Silicon Valley office

25 July 2016  |  4104 views  |  0 comments | 5 tweets | 3 linkedin
As Silicon Valley influence grows, JPMorgan loosens dress code

As Silicon Valley influence grows, JPMorgan loosens dress code

03 June 2016  |  9108 views  |  1 comments | 16 tweets | 11 linkedin
Visa opens first Asian innovation centre

Visa opens first Asian innovation centre

28 April 2016  |  7572 views  |  0 comments | 13 tweets | 7 linkedin
Visa opens up to developers

Visa opens up to developers

04 February 2016  |  14590 views  |  4 comments | 27 tweets | 44 linkedin
Visa opens development centre in India; preps new m-payment service

Visa opens development centre in India; preps new m-payment service

05 August 2015  |  9246 views  |  0 comments | 13 tweets | 6 linkedin
More news »

Related company news

Visa - all news
 

Related blogs

Create a blog about this story (membership required)
Find out moreVisit capgemini.com

Top topics

Most viewed Most shared
JPMorgan Chase pumped $600m into fintech in 2016JPMorgan Chase pumped $600m into fintech i...
10151 views comments | 35 tweets | 23 linkedin
How hackers took complete control of a legit Brazilian bankHow hackers took complete control of a leg...
8763 views comments | 16 tweets | 35 linkedin
Cash continues to dominate POS payments in EuropeCash continues to dominate POS payments in...
8320 views comments | 21 tweets | 26 linkedin
BNP Paribas to acquire 95% stake in French neo bank Compte-NickelBNP Paribas to acquire 95% stake in French...
8187 views comments | 23 tweets | 22 linkedin
hands typing furiouslyProviding the essential link for blockchai...
6608 views 0 | 7 tweets | 4 linkedin

Featured job

Head of Sales, Buy-Side Operational Risk / Cyber Security (London, UK)

to 120K base, £300K ote, stock options
London, UK

Find your next job

All jobs »

Finextra logo
© Finextra Research 2017

 
About Finextra
Community Rules
Terms of use
Privacy policy
Contact us
EditorialEditorial
Sales & MembershipSales and Membership
Follow us
LinkedInLinkedIn
TwitterTwitter

RSSRSS Feeds
newsletterDaily newsletter