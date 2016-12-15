 
Login | Sign up |Help
11 April 2017
Find out more
» View all news Next story »

Visa and Mastercard strike wallet tokenisation deal

15 December 2016  |  12875 views  |  1 Hipster teens with phone

Bitter rivals Visa and Mastercard have struck a deal that lets each firm's digital wallet service request the other's tokenised payment credentials.

Introduced by Visa and MasterCard a couple of years ago, tokenisation replaces the traditional 16-digit account number with a unique series of numbers, helping to prevent exposure of sensitive consumer account information in online and mobile payments.

In an effort to drive the adoption of tokens, the competitors have now struck a deal in relation to their MasterCard Masterpass and Visa Checkout digital wallets.

The reciprocal agreement allows Visa to request tokenised Mastercard payment credentials from Mastercard for provisioning into Visa Checkout, and for Mastercard to request tokenised Visa credentials from Visa for provisioning into Masterpass.

The move means that the firms' wallets are open to each other's cards, a development designed to keep issuers, merchants and customers happy.

Says Mastercard: "By allowing each network’s respective wallet service to leverage the token solutions of the other network, this agreement will ensure that each network’s wallet solutions can continue to stay open - and can add the extra security of using tokens in place of real card numbers."
ChannelsSECURITYCARDSRETAIL BANKINGPAYMENTSMOBILE & ONLINE

Comments: (1)

Hitesh Thakkar
Hitesh Thakkar - FIS Payments Software and Services India - India | 16 December, 2016, 17:51

This move will start interoperatability of wallets.

Be the first to give this comment the thumbs up 0 thumb ups! (Log in to thumb up)
Report
Comment on this story (membership required)

Finextra news in your inbox

For Finextra's free daily newsletter, breaking news flashes and weekly jobs board: sign up now

Related stories

Visa streamlines Checkout for faster mobile commerce

Visa streamlines Checkout for faster mobile commerce

11 March 2016  |  8856 views  |  3 comments | 23 tweets | 18 linkedin
Canada's Interac introduces tokenisation service

Canada's Interac introduces tokenisation service

22 February 2016  |  7329 views  |  1 comments | 5 tweets | 1 linkedin
Visa Europe expands tokenisation service

Visa Europe expands tokenisation service

16 February 2016  |  14446 views  |  1 comments | 33 tweets | 39 linkedin
MasterCard tokenises MasterPass

MasterCard tokenises MasterPass

19 October 2015  |  7510 views  |  0 comments | 16 tweets | 28 linkedin
Google and Samsung sign up for MasterCard express tokenisation programme

Google and Samsung sign up for MasterCard express tokenisation programme

08 September 2015  |  11204 views  |  0 comments | 9 tweets | 12 linkedin
MasterCard dishes tokens to private label cards and e-commerce merchants

MasterCard dishes tokens to private label cards and e-commerce merchants

15 June 2015  |  5868 views  |  1 comments | 12 tweets | 10 linkedin
Visa brings tokenisation to Europe; preps P2P/social media payments service

Visa brings tokenisation to Europe; preps P2P/social media payments service

24 February 2015  |  12508 views  |  0 comments | 34 tweets | 28 linkedin
Visa begins tokenisation roll out

Visa begins tokenisation roll out

10 September 2014  |  13560 views  |  12 comments | 24 tweets | 12 linkedin
Visa takes on PayPal with Checkout button for Web and mobile payments

Visa takes on PayPal with Checkout button for Web and mobile payments

17 July 2014  |  13992 views  |  13 comments | 24 tweets | 31 linkedin
More news »

Related company news

MasterCard - all news
Visa - all news
 

Related blogs

Create a blog about this story (membership required)
Find out moreVisit capgemini.com

Top topics

Most viewed Most shared
JPMorgan Chase pumped $600m into fintech in 2016JPMorgan Chase pumped $600m into fintech i...
10147 views comments | 35 tweets | 23 linkedin
How hackers took complete control of a legit Brazilian bankHow hackers took complete control of a leg...
8745 views comments | 16 tweets | 35 linkedin
Cash continues to dominate POS payments in EuropeCash continues to dominate POS payments in...
8312 views comments | 21 tweets | 26 linkedin
BNP Paribas to acquire 95% stake in French neo bank Compte-NickelBNP Paribas to acquire 95% stake in French...
8184 views comments | 23 tweets | 22 linkedin
hands typing furiouslyProviding the essential link for blockchai...
6605 views 0 | 7 tweets | 4 linkedin

Featured job

Head of Sales, Buy-Side Operational Risk / Cyber Security (London, UK)

to 120K base, £300K ote, stock options
London, UK

Find your next job

All jobs »

Finextra logo
© Finextra Research 2017

 
About Finextra
Community Rules
Terms of use
Privacy policy
Contact us
EditorialEditorial
Sales & MembershipSales and Membership
Follow us
LinkedInLinkedIn
TwitterTwitter

RSSRSS Feeds
newsletterDaily newsletter