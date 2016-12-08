 
11 April 2017
Visa to run fintech bootcamp for African startups

08 December 2016

Visa is collaborating with Hong Kong-based VC firm and incubator Nest to run a four-day fintech bootcamp in Nairobi for innovative startups in Africa.

Nest’s mentors will join executives from Visa’s teams in Kenya, South Africa, and the UAE to coach selected startups and make introductions to the continent's financial services firms.

The programme is arrowing in on firms with ideas to foster financial inclusion and peer-to-peer or merchant payments. Selected firms will get to play with Visa APIs and pitch for funding and resources from Nest to scale their business.

Jabu Basopo, Visa’s general manager for Southern and East Africa, says: “At its core, Visa is a technology company and we are constantly evolving to provide immersive, collaborative and localised experiences for our clients and partners in this region.”

Applications opened on 5 December 2016 and close at midnight on 10 February 2017. The 4-day programme commences on 24 March 2017 in Nairobi at entrepreneurial members club Mettā, and concludes with a Demo Day, scheduled for 27 March 2017.
ChannelsCARDSPAYMENTSSTART UPSFINANCIAL INCLUSIONRETAIL BANKING

