 
Login | Sign up |Help
11 April 2017
Visit EBAday.com
» View all news Next story »

Faster Payments maps way to ISO 20022 standard

10 January 2017  |  5788 views  |  0 Binary

The UK's Faster Payments scheme has released a mapping tool to enable developers to convert its existing ISO 8583 message protocol to the internationally recognised ISO 20022 standard.

The release of the new HTML resource should ease the problems faced by startups and challenger banks in interfacing to Faster Payments.

It comes in the wale of a call issued by the UK's Payments Systems Regulator in December for the introduction of a common international messaging standard for Bacs and FPS based on the ISO20022 specification as a means of increasing competition and lowering entry barriers to the market.

Mike Banyard, head of development for Faster Payments, says the free-to-use tool will play an important role in levelling the playing field by simplifying and widening access to the service: "The Faster Payments Standards Library is leading the way in this important area and blazing a trail for standardisation that is as easy as possible to access for developers and fintechs.”

The functionality is scheduled to be extended later in 2017 to allow XML messages to be tested for conformance with the syntax of both the FPS ISO 8583 and ISO 20022 standards specifications.

Banyard says that this validation process will verify the format, status and occurrence of the reference standard to ensure that the content of a message is correct, enabling error-free messages to be created more quickly and reducing the time required for testing.
ChannelsRETAIL BANKINGPAYMENTS
KeywordsFINANCIAL MESSAGING

Comments: (0)

Comment on this story (membership required)

Finextra news in your inbox

For Finextra's free daily newsletter, breaking news flashes and weekly jobs board: sign up now

Related stories

Payments regulator blows away bank monopolies on infrastructure projects

Payments regulator blows away bank monopolies on infrastructure projects

07 December 2016  |  9199 views  |  7 comments | 29 tweets | 24 linkedin
Swift forms High Value Payments taskforce for ISO 20022

Swift forms High Value Payments taskforce for ISO 20022

18 August 2016  |  6358 views  |  0 comments | 10 tweets | 17 linkedin
PSF calls for consolidation of UK payment schemes

PSF calls for consolidation of UK payment schemes

13 July 2016  |  5489 views  |  0 comments | 10 tweets | 9 linkedin
Switzerland looks to the future with new ISO 20022 payments architecture

Switzerland looks to the future with new ISO 20022 payments architecture

18 April 2016  |  7226 views  |  0 comments | 14 tweets | 10 linkedin
Canadian Payments Association touts ISO20022 benefits

Canadian Payments Association touts ISO20022 benefits

07 March 2016  |  7091 views  |  0 comments | 11 tweets | 7 linkedin
Faster Payments eases access for challengers with new settlement model

Faster Payments eases access for challengers with new settlement model

05 October 2015  |  7869 views  |  5 comments | 20 tweets | 26 linkedin
Fintech firms sign up for new Faster Payments access model

Fintech firms sign up for new Faster Payments access model

11 May 2015  |  11115 views  |  1 comments | 21 tweets | 17 linkedin
Faster Payments to ease access for PSPs and tech companies

Faster Payments to ease access for PSPs and tech companies

08 December 2014  |  10714 views  |  2 comments | 16 tweets | 9 linkedin
More news »

Related company news

VocaLink - all news
 

Related blogs

Create a blog about this story (membership required)
Find out moreVisit capgemini.com

Top topics

Most viewed Most shared
JPMorgan Chase pumped $600m into fintech in 2016JPMorgan Chase pumped $600m into fintech i...
10148 views comments | 35 tweets | 23 linkedin
How hackers took complete control of a legit Brazilian bankHow hackers took complete control of a leg...
8745 views comments | 16 tweets | 35 linkedin
Cash continues to dominate POS payments in EuropeCash continues to dominate POS payments in...
8312 views comments | 21 tweets | 26 linkedin
BNP Paribas to acquire 95% stake in French neo bank Compte-NickelBNP Paribas to acquire 95% stake in French...
8185 views comments | 23 tweets | 22 linkedin
hands typing furiouslyProviding the essential link for blockchai...
6606 views 0 | 7 tweets | 4 linkedin

Featured job

Head of Sales, Buy-Side Operational Risk / Cyber Security (London, UK)

to 120K base, £300K ote, stock options
London, UK

Find your next job

All jobs »

Finextra logo
© Finextra Research 2017

 
About Finextra
Community Rules
Terms of use
Privacy policy
Contact us
EditorialEditorial
Sales & MembershipSales and Membership
Follow us
LinkedInLinkedIn
TwitterTwitter

RSSRSS Feeds
newsletterDaily newsletter