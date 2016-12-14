Flight of fancy: Starling Bank ponders debit card drone delivery

Pigs might fly. And so, claims UK challenger bank Starling, might debit cards if its plan to make deliveries to customers via drones takes off.

As it gears up for a launch early next year, the startup claims to be busy on 'project murmuration' in a bid to provide the fastest, most efficient and environmentally friendly means of getting cards to new customers.



Various drone models have been tested to see how they handle the one pound weight of a debit card and its packaging but, with the bank admitting that it has yet to fly more than 400 feet, more work is in the pipeline.



Even if the practical issues are ironed out, chief marketing officer Deborah Keay concedes that Starling will need the blessing of the government and Civil Aviation Authority if the plan is to ever take off.



Nevertheless, the option of using the drones for the challenger bank’s official launch at the beginning of 2017 are now "in discussion".



Julian Sawyer, COO, Starling, says: "added: "Our current tests have all been short distance flights (no further than 400ft) by individuals, either indoors or within personal garden spaces. But we want to sit at the forefront of technology innovation."