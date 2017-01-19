 
11 April 2017
Finra paper explores implications of blockchain for securities industry

19 January 2017

Finra (the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority) has become the latest organisation to give its two cents on distributed ledger technology, publishing a paper on blockchain's implications for the securities industry.

The self-regulatory organisation says that it has been monitoring developments related to DLT in part because the application of the technology could affect many of the rules it enforces, including in relation to clearing arrangements and record keeping.

According to the paper, many think that blockchain technologies "represent the potential to create a paradigm shift for several traditional processes in the securities industry through the development of new business models and new practices.

"As a result, there has been a great desire among industry participants to have increased regulatory engagement, as they explore the technology and its possible applications."

With this in mind, Finra says that it wants an open dialogue with market participants to help proactively identify and address any potential risks or hurdles in order to tap into the full potential of DLT, while maintaining the core principles of investor protection and market integrity.

It is now seeking comments on its paper, which can be read here:» Download the document now 399.8 kb (PDF File)
