FTC fintech forum to explore AI and blockchain

Artificial Intelligence and blockchain will be at the centre of attention at an upcoming fintech forum put together by America's Federal Trade Commission.

The event, taking place on 9 March at the University of California, Berkeley, is the FTC's third fintech forum as it seeks to keep up with emerging technologies and ensure that consumers are protected.



AI is rapidly becoming one of fintech's hottest areas, led by IBM's Watson and with big banks and startups seeking to harness its powers in areas such as money management. Meanwhile, blockchain technology is beginning to see real-world consumer-focused applications in areas like payments and smart contracts.



Free and open to the public, the forum will host industry players, consumer groups, researchers and government reps hashing out the potential benefits and pitfalls of the tech.