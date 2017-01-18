 
11 April 2017
Yapı Kredi introduces eye scanning for app logins

18 January 2017  |  5282 views  |  0 Turkey

In what it claims is a European first, Turkish digital bank Yapı Kredi is to start letting customers log into their mobile accounts by scanning their eyes.

Yakup Doğan, assistant GM, Yapı Kredi, says: "We have leveraged advanced eye scanning technology for the first time in Europe as a highly secure login system for Yapı Kredi Mobile that scans eye blood vessels of the user, which is unique for each customer.

"From now on, our customers will be able to login to mobile banking via their smartphones using the eye scan technology, for a single-step, faster, easier and more secure access."

Other features of the bank's revamped app include the ability to carry out ATM transactions by scanning QR codes and talk to a call centre staffer without having to go through ID verification.

The new features come hot on the heels of a Yapı Kredi bot on Facebook Messenger which lets users - including non-customers - find branches and ATMs, view exchange rate information and make exchange rate or loan calculations.

"With the new BankingBot app, the number of messages we receive via Facebook Messenger has increased 10 times," says Doğan.
