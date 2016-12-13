 
Login | Sign up |Help
11 April 2017
Visit EBAday.com
» View all news Next story »

UniCredit to cut 14000 jobs and invest in digitisation

13 December 2016  |  5484 views  |  0 strategy

Italian giant UniCredit has become the latest bank to outline plans to cut thousands of jobs and invest billions of euros in digitisation in a bid to boost profits.

Under a sweeping three-year plan, the bank will eliminate 6500 jobs on top of previously announced cuts, bringing the total number of losses to 14000 by 2019, resulting in savings of EUR1.1 billion.

Meanwhile, hundreds of branches are being closed and EUR1.6 billion is being pumped into IT investments, including "digitalisation activities" and core system updates designed to smooth the transition to online and mobile-centric services.

These moves are designed to generate EUR1.7 billion net annual recurring cost savings from 2019, helping the lender make a EUR4.7 billion net profit despite weak revenue growth.

A EUR13 billion rights offer will help remove billions in bad debt from the bank's balance sheet.

Says recently installed CEO Jean Pierre Mustier: "We have developed a pragmatic plan based on conservative assumptions, with tangible and achievable targets, dependent on cost and risk management, levers which are firmly under our own control."

Shares in UniCredit initially fell on the plan before rising more than eight per cent.
ChannelsMOBILE & ONLINERETAIL BANKING
KeywordsBRANCH BANKING

Comments: (0)

Comment on this story (membership required)

Finextra news in your inbox

For Finextra's free daily newsletter, breaking news flashes and weekly jobs board: sign up now

Related stories

Alipay advances on Europe with bank and processor deals

Alipay advances on Europe with bank and processor deals

06 December 2016  |  7461 views  |  0 comments | 20 tweets | 19 linkedin
ABN Amro to finance digital spend by slashing jobs

ABN Amro to finance digital spend by slashing jobs

16 November 2016  |  4092 views  |  0 comments | 5 tweets | 7 linkedin
Lloyds closes another 49 branches

Lloyds closes another 49 branches

10 November 2016  |  4283 views  |  1 comments | 5 tweets | 7 linkedin
ING to spend EUR800 million on digital integration; shed 7000 jobs

ING to spend EUR800 million on digital integration; shed 7000 jobs

03 October 2016  |  11752 views  |  0 comments | 28 tweets | 27 linkedin
Deutsche Bank to close 188 German branches and cut 3000 staff

Deutsche Bank to close 188 German branches and cut 3000 staff

23 June 2016  |  14255 views  |  4 comments | 18 tweets | 13 linkedin
RBS takes the axe to back office and IT staff

RBS takes the axe to back office and IT staff

21 June 2016  |  5834 views  |  0 comments | 8 tweets | 7 linkedin
RBS to cut 600 staff as branch network withers

RBS to cut 600 staff as branch network withers

14 April 2016  |  4690 views  |  0 comments | 3 tweets | 4 linkedin
UniCredit sets up $200 million fintech fund

UniCredit sets up $200 million fintech fund

23 March 2016  |  12392 views  |  0 comments | 24 tweets | 12 linkedin
Tech revolution to wipe out 7.1 million jobs over next five years - WEF

Tech revolution to wipe out 7.1 million jobs over next five years - WEF

18 January 2016  |  6572 views  |  2 comments | 17 tweets | 15 linkedin
UniCredit embarks on Italian branch overhaul

UniCredit embarks on Italian branch overhaul

21 February 2014  |  5957 views  |  0 comments | 6 tweets | 2 linkedin
More news »

Related company news

Unicredito - all news
 

Related blogs

Create a blog about this story (membership required)
Visit capgemini.comFind out more

Top topics

Most viewed Most shared
JPMorgan Chase pumped $600m into fintech in 2016JPMorgan Chase pumped $600m into fintech i...
10147 views comments | 35 tweets | 23 linkedin
How hackers took complete control of a legit Brazilian bankHow hackers took complete control of a leg...
8745 views comments | 16 tweets | 35 linkedin
Cash continues to dominate POS payments in EuropeCash continues to dominate POS payments in...
8312 views comments | 21 tweets | 26 linkedin
BNP Paribas to acquire 95% stake in French neo bank Compte-NickelBNP Paribas to acquire 95% stake in French...
8184 views comments | 23 tweets | 22 linkedin
hands typing furiouslyProviding the essential link for blockchai...
6605 views 0 | 7 tweets | 4 linkedin

Featured job

Global Head of Sales - Trade Finance / Supply Chain Software - London

Six Figure Base + Commission + Stock Options
London

Find your next job

All jobs »

Finextra logo
© Finextra Research 2017

 
About Finextra
Community Rules
Terms of use
Privacy policy
Contact us
EditorialEditorial
Sales & MembershipSales and Membership
Follow us
LinkedInLinkedIn
TwitterTwitter

RSSRSS Feeds
newsletterDaily newsletter