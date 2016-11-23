Diebold Wincor and Cuscal tap beacon tech for personalised ATM marketing

Diebold Wincor is teaming up with Australian payment processor Cuscal to test the use of beacon technology that identifies people as they approach ATMs and feeds them tailored marketing offers.

The pair want to use the beacon technology in conjunction with mobile applications and Bluetooth to let banks detect and identify customers as they approach cash machine and branch lobbies.



The ATMs could then show tailored one-to-one marketing offers based on data such as the customers' personal preferences and financial needs.



The partners cite a recent study from Mindtree in which nearly three quarters of people say that personalised promotions have influenced them to buy product or service that they had never bought before.



Alan Kerr, SVP, software, Diebold Nixdorf, says: "In today's 'always on' world, consumers expect convenient, personalized and seamless experiences. With the use of smart technologies, such as beacons, our customers are able to provide data-driven and customized experiences."

