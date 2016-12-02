 
Login | Sign up |Help
11 April 2017
visit http://events.sap.com/gb/fsi-forum-2017/en/home
» View all news Next story »

Lithuania makes a pitch for post-Brexit UK fintech firms

02 December 2016  |  7211 views  |  0 Blurr Business People Walking 2

Lithuania is looking to become the destination of choice for UK fintech firms seeking EU passporting rights in post-Brexit Britain.

The Bank of Lithuania, Invest Lithuania, and local law firm Sorainen, will be talking up the benefits of the country next week at an event at UK accelerator space Level39.

The move comes as the country prepares a new regulatory regime, easing access to official authorisation for innovative startups.

The country is promising one-week pre-approval for FCA authorised firms, and a three-month wait for receipt of a full license. It also offers regulator-run API access to Sepa payments for non-banks.

Invest Lithuania says that London-run Revolut and Contis Group have already secured passporting rights from Lithuania, while Germany's Wirecard is also recommending the country as a destination for fintech clients seeking authorisation.
ChannelsRETAIL BANKINGWHOLESALE BANKINGSTART UPSBREXITRISK & REGULATION

Comments: (0)

Comment on this story (membership required)

Finextra news in your inbox

For Finextra's free daily newsletter, breaking news flashes and weekly jobs board: sign up now

Related stories

A third of London's City workers could face relocation in wake of Brexit - survey

A third of London's City workers could face relocation in wake of Brexit - survey

25 November 2016  |  17424 views  |  0 comments
Brexit depression casts dark cloud over UK fintech investment

Brexit depression casts dark cloud over UK fintech investment

16 November 2016  |  6579 views  |  1 comments | 19 tweets | 11 linkedin
Brexit poll paints confused picture for London's prospects

Brexit poll paints confused picture for London's prospects

02 November 2016  |  5066 views  |  0 comments | 4 tweets | 6 linkedin
Paris urges City staff to 'join the frogs'

Paris urges City staff to 'join the frogs'

18 October 2016  |  4744 views  |  5 comments | 7 tweets | 10 linkedin
Hard Brexit will have a crushing impact on UK tax take and jobs warns City lobby

Hard Brexit will have a crushing impact on UK tax take and jobs warns City lobby

05 October 2016  |  7699 views  |  0 comments | 5 tweets | 9 linkedin
Brexit be damned: UK fintech weathering the storm

Brexit be damned: UK fintech weathering the storm

19 September 2016  |  8303 views  |  1 comments | 18 tweets | 6 linkedin
UK startups get Brexit boost while UK funds suffer

UK startups get Brexit boost while UK funds suffer

25 July 2016  |  8161 views  |  1 comments | 13 tweets | 14 linkedin
Brexit-scarred London fintech startups enquire about moving to Berlin

Brexit-scarred London fintech startups enquire about moving to Berlin

18 July 2016  |  11221 views  |  2 comments | 18 tweets | 17 linkedin
The vultures are circling: EU states eye up London's finance crown

The vultures are circling: EU states eye up London's finance crown

07 July 2016  |  6590 views  |  0 comments | 11 tweets | 9 linkedin
Brexit breeds opportunities for UK fintech

Brexit breeds opportunities for UK fintech

06 July 2016  |  12196 views  |  4 comments | 60 tweets | 37 linkedin
Fear and loathing dogs London's fintech scene as Brexit dread spreads

Fear and loathing dogs London's fintech scene as Brexit dread spreads

05 July 2016  |  9654 views  |  3 comments | 31 tweets | 24 linkedin
Fintech starts to reflect on the realities of Brexit

Fintech starts to reflect on the realities of Brexit

27 June 2016  |  10530 views  |  1 comments | 17 tweets | 12 linkedin
Brexit vote sends shock waves through financial markets

Brexit vote sends shock waves through financial markets

24 June 2016  |  11520 views  |  1 comments | 19 tweets | 33 linkedin
More news »

Related blogs

Create a blog about this story (membership required)
Find out moreVisit capgemini.com

Top topics

Most viewed Most shared
JPMorgan Chase pumped $600m into fintech in 2016JPMorgan Chase pumped $600m into fintech i...
10147 views comments | 35 tweets | 23 linkedin
How hackers took complete control of a legit Brazilian bankHow hackers took complete control of a leg...
8741 views comments | 16 tweets | 35 linkedin
Cash continues to dominate POS payments in EuropeCash continues to dominate POS payments in...
8309 views comments | 21 tweets | 26 linkedin
BNP Paribas to acquire 95% stake in French neo bank Compte-NickelBNP Paribas to acquire 95% stake in French...
8184 views comments | 23 tweets | 22 linkedin
hands typing furiouslyProviding the essential link for blockchai...
6602 views 0 | 7 tweets | 4 linkedin

Featured job

Head of Sales, Buy-Side Operational Risk / Cyber Security (London, UK)

to 120K base, £300K ote, stock options
London, UK

Find your next job

All jobs »

Finextra logo
© Finextra Research 2017

 
About Finextra
Community Rules
Terms of use
Privacy policy
Contact us
EditorialEditorial
Sales & MembershipSales and Membership
Follow us
LinkedInLinkedIn
TwitterTwitter

RSSRSS Feeds
newsletterDaily newsletter