11 April 2017
Korea Exchange uses blockchain tech for new startup marketplace

17 November 2016  |  5525 views  |  0 graph

The Korea Exchange is using blockchain technology for document and identity authentication at a new marketplace for trading equity shares in startups.

The Korea Startup Market uses Coinstack, a proprietary blockchain-based development platform from local outfit Blocko to authenticate users and documents.

According to Blocko CEO Won-Beom Kim: "This is the first example of commercialisation in which blockchain is applied to the Korean over-the-counter stock market."

Earlier this year the Korea Exchange said that it was looking to use distributed ledger technology for a new OTC trading platform, linking sellers and buyers directly.
