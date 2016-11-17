Korea Exchange uses blockchain tech for new startup marketplace

The Korea Exchange is using blockchain technology for document and identity authentication at a new marketplace for trading equity shares in startups.

The Korea Startup Market uses Coinstack, a proprietary blockchain-based development platform from local outfit Blocko to authenticate users and documents.



According to Blocko CEO Won-Beom Kim: "This is the first example of commercialisation in which blockchain is applied to the Korean over-the-counter stock market."



Earlier this year the Korea Exchange said that it was looking to use distributed ledger technology for a new OTC trading platform, linking sellers and buyers directly.