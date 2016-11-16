 
Login | Sign up |Help
11 April 2017
visit nextgenbanking.co.uk
» View all news Next story »

Singapore and international banks to construct interbank blockchain network

16 November 2016  |  8365 views  |  0 Singapore Building 1

The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) is partnering R3 and a consortium of financial institutions on a proof-of-concept project to conduct inter-bank payments using blockchain technology.

The Singapore central banks says: "This project could potentially avail a payment system for participants to transact in different global markets round-the-clock that are today limited by time zone differences and office hours."

R3 last week announced plans to to open a blokchain centre of excellence on the island at Lattice80, a huge, brand new fintech centre built by investment house MarvelStone group.

Members of the Singaporean consortium include Bank of America Merrill Lynch, The Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ, Ltd, Credit Suisse, DBS Bank Ltd, The Hongkong And Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited, JP Morgan, OCBC Bank, Singapore Exchange, United Overseas Bank and BCS Information Systems as a technology provider to the project.

Under the pilot, banks will initially deposit cash as collateral with the MAS in exchange for MAS-issued digital currency. A later phase will see the banks use the system to transfer foreign currency, "possibly with the support of another central bank".

MAS believes the technology has the potential to make financial transactions and processes more transparent, resilient and at lower cost. It says the outcomes from the POC will provide guidance on future projects such as cross border payments, automation of securities issuance, and trading and settlement.

Sopnendu Mohanty, chief fintech officer, MAS, says: “The simplification of processes that comes from having a single and coherent, distributed record of information makes blockchain technology an attractive solution for the financial sector. MAS is engaging with the industry and working closely with our partners to explore innovative payment solutions.”

Earlier this week, OCBC Bank carried out a pilot using blockchain technology to transfer funds between its subsidiaries in Singapore and Malaysia.
ChannelsBLOCKCHAINWHOLESALE BANKINGPAYMENTSTRANSACTION BANKING

Comments: (0)

Comment on this story (membership required)

Finextra news in your inbox

For Finextra's free daily newsletter, breaking news flashes and weekly jobs board: sign up now

Related stories

OCBC pilots blockchain-based cross-border payments

OCBC pilots blockchain-based cross-border payments

14 November 2016  |  5599 views  |  0 comments | 4 tweets | 10 linkedin
ANZ and DBS open new labs to coincide with Singapore Fintech Festival

ANZ and DBS open new labs to coincide with Singapore Fintech Festival

14 November 2016  |  6384 views  |  0 comments | 6 tweets | 8 linkedin
R3 partners Singapore's MAS for blockchain lab

R3 partners Singapore's MAS for blockchain lab

09 November 2016  |  6315 views  |  0 comments | 5 tweets | 7 linkedin
Standard Chartered and IBM back Byte Academy's Singapore fintech school

Standard Chartered and IBM back Byte Academy's Singapore fintech school

07 November 2016  |  6693 views  |  0 comments | 5 tweets | 6 linkedin
MarvelStone Group to launch 'world's largest' fintech hub in Singapore

MarvelStone Group to launch 'world's largest' fintech hub in Singapore

21 September 2016  |  5015 views  |  0 comments | 7 tweets | 2 linkedin
Singapore proposes new regulatory framework to handle payments innovation

Singapore proposes new regulatory framework to handle payments innovation

25 August 2016  |  8042 views  |  0 comments | 11 tweets | 13 linkedin
IBM to open first 'Centre for Blockchain Innovation' in Singapore

IBM to open first 'Centre for Blockchain Innovation' in Singapore

12 July 2016  |  7579 views  |  0 comments | 20 tweets | 21 linkedin
Singapore sets up fintech office for startups

Singapore sets up fintech office for startups

01 April 2016  |  11657 views  |  1 comments | 13 tweets | 9 linkedin
More news »

Related company news

Monetary Authority of Singapore - all news
 

Related blogs

Create a blog about this story (membership required)
Find out moreVisit capgemini.com

Top topics

Most viewed Most shared
JPMorgan Chase pumped $600m into fintech in 2016JPMorgan Chase pumped $600m into fintech i...
10146 views comments | 35 tweets | 23 linkedin
How hackers took complete control of a legit Brazilian bankHow hackers took complete control of a leg...
8735 views comments | 16 tweets | 35 linkedin
Cash continues to dominate POS payments in EuropeCash continues to dominate POS payments in...
8306 views comments | 21 tweets | 26 linkedin
BNP Paribas to acquire 95% stake in French neo bank Compte-NickelBNP Paribas to acquire 95% stake in French...
8184 views comments | 23 tweets | 22 linkedin
hands typing furiouslyProviding the essential link for blockchai...
6601 views 0 | 7 tweets | 4 linkedin

Featured job

Head of Sales, Buy-Side Operational Risk / Cyber Security (London, UK)

to 120K base, £300K ote, stock options
London, UK

Find your next job

All jobs »

Finextra logo
© Finextra Research 2017

 
About Finextra
Community Rules
Terms of use
Privacy policy
Contact us
EditorialEditorial
Sales & MembershipSales and Membership
Follow us
LinkedInLinkedIn
TwitterTwitter

RSSRSS Feeds
newsletterDaily newsletter