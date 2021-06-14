The work ahead in Banking & Financial Services: The Digital Road to Financial Wellness

Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
The work ahead in Banking &amp; Financial Services: The Digital Road to Financial Wellness

When:

Thursday 22 July 2021 at 15:00 BST / 16:00 CEST / 10:00 EDT

Where:

Online

Register now

Register now for our upcoming webinar with Cognizant, on Thursday 22 July 2021 at 15:00 BST, as industry experts discuss how financial services firms are to to adopt a holistic, personal, and proactive approach towards financial wellbeing.

The digitalisation of banking and financial services did not start with the onset of the pandemic, it did however intensify and make official the true need for on-demand, digital finance. For the most part, there is no going back to the lifestyle of face-to-face banking.

A core element of this evolution has been the focus on improving the financial wellness of customers throughout different stages of their life and their career, with the delivery of more sophisticated and customised products and services as more than half of UK adults are 'financially vulnerable.'

Banks have a renewed opportunity to align with the needs of the customers they serve – shifting focus from “managing accounts” to “managing financial well-being” by adopting a digital-first approach. 

How industry leaders plan to sustain and build on the momentum developed in response to Covid-19 will define their image and reputation as financial institutions with integrity and their long-term success by elevating customer trust. Technology is guaranteed to play a leading role in this journey, and the ability of banks to capitalise on the opportunities this technology presents is essential.

Sign up for this Finextra webinar, in association with Cognizant, to join the panel of industry experts as they discuss the following areas:

  • Why will digital banking move beyond the basics and one-size-fits-all services and force banks and financial services organisations to adopt a holistic, personal and proactive approach toward financial wellness?
  • How should customer experience be defined in a future where financial wellbeing is prioritised?
  • How will the mesh of data analytics, AI and automation be the key to deliver personalise financial wellness?
  • How are banks adopting these technologies to serve customers and promote their financial wellbeing and in turn creating opportunities for themselves?
  • Where are organisations in their effort to prepare for a digitally disrupted world? Is customer wellness at the centre of this journey?

Speakers include:

  • Gary Wright - Head of Research, Finextra [Moderator]
  • Manish Bahl - AVP, Centre for Future of Work, Cognizant
