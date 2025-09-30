/artificial intelligence

Bank of America rolls out GenAI assistant for Global Payment Solutions business

Bank of America has rolled out an AI assistant to help staff deal with complex queries from institutional users of its Global Payments Solutions product.

Serving more than 40,000 business clients worldwide, the newly launched Ask Global Payments Solutions (AskGPS) was built in-house and trained on over 3,200 internal documents and presentations - including product guides, term sheets, and FAQs.

“AskGPS turns institutional knowledge into real-time intelligence,” says Mark Monaco, head of GPS at Bank of America. “It’s more than a search tool — it’s a strategic engine, helping our teams respond faster and deliver the kind of clarity and advice clients expect in today’s environment.”

Previously, a sophisticated inquiry could take an employee an hour to complete and involve making phone calls to product specialists across different regions and time zones. Now, using AskGPS, employees can achieve the same result almost instantly.

“AskGPS is a bold leap forward in how we harness GenAI across the enterprise,” says Jarrett Bruhn, head of Data & AI for GPS at Bank of America. “By turning static content into dynamic intelligence, we’re not just improving access—we’re transforming how our teams learn, respond and lead with insight.”

AskGPS complements existing AI tools provided by Bank of America’s GPS team, including CashPro Chat and Forecasting, and Intelligent Receivables.

