Visa Direct to pilot pre-funded stablecoins

Visa is promising financial institutions a long-overdue upgrade to the movement of capital in cross-border payments via a pre-funding stablecoin platform.

1 Like 3

The card scheme is to launch a pilot on its real-time payments platform Visa Direct, testing stablecoins as a new funding source of upfront capital, with the aim of reducing friction, unlocking faster access to liquidity and giving financial institutions more flexibility in how they manage global payouts.



“Cross-border payments have been stuck in outdated systems for far too long,” saysChris Newkirk, president, commercial & money movement solutions, Visa. “Visa Direct’s new stablecoins integration lays the groundwork for money to move instantly across the world, giving businesses more choice in how they pay.”



Under the pilot programme, businesses will be able to pre-fund Visa Direct with stablecoins instead of fiat to cover payouts. Visa treats those stablecoins as 'money in the bank', making funds available for payout in local currencies.



The initial pilot is expected to move into limited availability by April 2026.