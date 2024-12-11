View From

Why Only 20% of Your Data is Valuable

Sponsored

This content has been created by the Finextra editorial team with inputs from subject matter experts at the funding sponsor.

One factor to apprehensive AI adoption is the overwhelm organisations feel when approaching their data, especially those that are not yet digital first. While attending Finextra’s inaugural ‘NextGenAI’ event, Jonathan Ede, Director of Data Technology, CACI joined the studio to discuss his belief that only 20% of data is valuable. This in mind, he explains, enables organisations to approach AI and digitisation much more effectively and efficiently, whilst listing the pillars of AI: strategy, data and integration.

