Is Applied AI the Future of Payments Modernisation?

AI is often seen as a catch-all term, but within it lies the transformative power of Applied AI—a targeted, focused approach with real-world impact. At Finextra’s inaugural ‘NextGenAI’ event, Raquel Gomes, Head of Innovation at Red Compass Labs, shared her passion for Applied AI in the FinextraTV studio. In her interview, she explored how applied AI is revolutionizing payments modernization while emphasizing the vital role of keeping humans in the loop to ensure accountability, accuracy and transparency

