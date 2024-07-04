Instant Payments and Fostering Interoperability

At EBAday 2024, Marianne Demarchi, Chief Executive Europe, Middle East & Africa, Swift, focused on the incoming Instant Payments Regulation and Swift's recently released research on SMEs and cross border payments. Exploring the impact of the regulation on the industry and Swift's role, the discussion covers how interoperability can be facilitated between domestic Verification of Payee providers, enhancing their reach across Europe and beyond, while simplifying compliance with the regulation for financial institutions.

