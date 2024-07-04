Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels
finextra tv

Watch the latest FinextraTV stories covering fintech, banking and payments technology.

Instant Payments and Fostering Interoperability

At EBAday 2024, Marianne Demarchi, Chief Executive Europe, Middle East & Africa, Swift, focused on the incoming Instant Payments Regulation and Swift's recently released research on SMEs and cross border payments. Exploring the impact of the regulation on the industry and Swift's role, the discussion covers how interoperability can be facilitated between domestic Verification of Payee providers, enhancing their reach across Europe and beyond, while simplifying compliance with the regulation for financial institutions.

327
Sponsored | what does this mean?
This content has been created by the Finextra editorial team with inputs from subject matter experts at the funding sponsor.

More on /payments

15 m
Video
Instant Payments and Fostering Interoperability
FinextraTV
1 h
Video
Instant Payments Liftoff: The Importance of Customer Experience
FinextraTV
3 h
Video
Is the era of A2A payments about to begin?
FinextraTV
4 h
Video
Payments as a Service - Modernising and Outsourcing
FinextraTV
4 h
Video
Payments as a Service - Modernising and Outsourcing
FinextraTV

Related Companies

Swift

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking Wholesale banking Markets

Keywords

EBAday SME

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

sponsored

Swift

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)