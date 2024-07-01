Customer Intimacy, Generative AI and Data Models

Join FinextraTV at the Temenos Community Forum 2024 as William Moroney, President International, Temenos and Izzidin AbuSalameh, Group COO, Capital Bank of Jordan, speak about the biggest challenges facing the banking industry today. Despite substantial progression over the last two decades, the pair explore how customer intimacy through digital interactions must be prioritised as the sector is moving towards reducing branches. With this mapping of digital customer journeys, the onset of AI and generative AI has meant that banks are increasingly being encouraged to allow machines to do the thinking internally. This drives a larger issue where legacy technology is unable to support the demands of high traffic digital solutions - the conversation reveals some potential options for banks.

