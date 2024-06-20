Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Instant Payments and the Opportunity for New Technology Strategies

Daragh Kirby, Head of Sales & Marketing, Intercope, speaks at EBAday 2024, about how instant payments allows banks to no longer use cumbersome core banking systems to process transactions – whether it be SEPA, cross-border or RTGS payments. We explore how financial institutions are now looking to more suited technologies so instant payments can be made in a leaner way and with lower latency, to support meeting regulation timelines and reap the rewards that are available with faster transactions.

1131
