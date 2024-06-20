Instant Payments and the Opportunity for New Technology Strategies

Daragh Kirby, Head of Sales & Marketing, Intercope, speaks at EBAday 2024, about how instant payments allows banks to no longer use cumbersome core banking systems to process transactions – whether it be SEPA, cross-border or RTGS payments. We explore how financial institutions are now looking to more suited technologies so instant payments can be made in a leaner way and with lower latency, to support meeting regulation timelines and reap the rewards that are available with faster transactions.

1131