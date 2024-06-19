Banking with Responsible and Generative AI

Join FinextraTV as we talk with Ermes Dajko, Senior Cloud Solutions Architect at Temenos, about the transformative impact of generative AI in banking. Discover how Gen AI is revolutionising decision-making processes with practical use cases. Ermes also delves into compliance strategies, discussing how banks can ensure responsible AI usage while navigating regulatory requirements. Learn how banks are leveraging Gen AI to enhance customer experiences and stay ahead in the competitive financial landscape.

