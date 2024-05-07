Cybercrime: What to Expect from Malware-as-a-Service?

Scott Olson, CMO, Outseer, taps into insights from their upcoming ‘Global Fraud and Scams Trend Report’ to explore what has exerted the most significant influence on fraud threats and mitigation since 2023. Artificial Intelligence – generative, predictive, or otherwise – continues to garner attention, but with new types of AI coming to the fore, fraudsters are also evolving which is leading to increased social engineering, phishing, and malware. The discussion also dives into staggering increases in Malware-as-a-Service and how unsophisticated fraudsters are now executing malicious programmes on consumer devices, overlaying legitimate banking apps with malware to steal personal information.

