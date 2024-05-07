Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels
finextra tv

Watch the latest FinextraTV stories covering fintech, banking and payments technology.

Cybercrime: What to Expect from Malware-as-a-Service?

Scott Olson, CMO, Outseer, taps into insights from their upcoming ‘Global Fraud and Scams Trend Report’ to explore what has exerted the most significant influence on fraud threats and mitigation since 2023. Artificial Intelligence – generative, predictive, or otherwise – continues to garner attention, but with new types of AI coming to the fore, fraudsters are also evolving which is leading to increased social engineering, phishing, and malware. The discussion also dives into staggering increases in Malware-as-a-Service and how unsophisticated fraudsters are now executing malicious programmes on consumer devices, overlaying legitimate banking apps with malware to steal personal information.

387
Sponsored | what does this mean?
This content has been created by the Finextra editorial team with inputs from subject matter experts at the funding sponsor.

More on /security

8 h
News
Visa applies generative AI to clamp down on brute force attacks
Newsdesk
02 May
Video
Confirmation of Payee & Account Verification: Addressing the rising complexity of fraud
FinextraTV
30 Apr
Blog post
Open-loop EMV standard Fleet and Mobility Payments – Convenience, Security and the Road Ahead
Jonathan Hancock
29 Apr
News
HSBC and PayPal tackle quantum-safe cryptography in payments
Newsdesk
25 Apr
News
Mastercard harnesses AI to take on scammers
Newsdesk

Related Companies

Outseer

Lead Channel

Security

Channels

Financial Crime Regulation & Compliance Cloud Retail banking DevOps Payments Wholesale banking Markets

Keywords

Artificial intelligence

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)