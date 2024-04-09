Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels
finextra tv

Watch the latest FinextraTV stories covering fintech, banking and payments technology.

2023 Working Capital Needs Of Growth Corporate CFOs & Treasurers In Europe

In this episode of FinextraTV, Clive Cornelius, Head of T&E and Procurement Commercial Products at Visa, & James Sykes, Head of Commercial Cards and Invoice Finance Products at Lloyds Bank, discuss Visa’s recently published Growth Corporates Working Capital Index Report. We learn about the state of play across the European Growth Corporates landscape, the biggest challenges that Growth Corporates in the UK & Europe are facing today, and how CFOs are deploying solutions and investing in growth to counteract these challenges.

Read the full report here: Report: Working Capital Index - VISA COMMERCIAL SOLUTIONS KNOWLEDGE HUB

604
Sponsored | what does this mean?
This content has been created by the Finextra editorial team with inputs from subject matter experts at the funding sponsor.

More on /payments

54 m
Video
2023 Working Capital Needs Of Growth Corporate CFOs & Treasurers In Europe
FinextraTV
54 m
Video
2023 Working Capital Needs Of Growth Corporate CFOs & Treasurers In Europe
FinextraTV
18 h
Company
Busey Bank enlists CorServ for credit card programme
CorServ
19 h
Company
Sunrate brings Apple Pay to commercial credit card customers
Sunrate
21 h
Blog post
Modern banking: technological or human?
Irina Latushkina

Related Companies

Lloyds Banking Group Visa

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Regulation & Compliance Retail banking Wholesale banking Markets

Keywords

Corporate actions

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)