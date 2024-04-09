2023 Working Capital Needs Of Growth Corporate CFOs & Treasurers In Europe

In this episode of FinextraTV, Clive Cornelius, Head of T&E and Procurement Commercial Products at Visa, & James Sykes, Head of Commercial Cards and Invoice Finance Products at Lloyds Bank, discuss Visa’s recently published Growth Corporates Working Capital Index Report. We learn about the state of play across the European Growth Corporates landscape, the biggest challenges that Growth Corporates in the UK & Europe are facing today, and how CFOs are deploying solutions and investing in growth to counteract these challenges.

Read the full report here: Report: Working Capital Index - VISA COMMERCIAL SOLUTIONS KNOWLEDGE HUB

